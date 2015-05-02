Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Veteran Alberto Callaspo is expected to get most of the time at third base for the Atlanta Braves while Chris Johnson is on the sideline with an injured left hand.

Johnson was hurt while sliding into second base during the fourth inning of Thursday’s game. He didn’t realize he was injured until taking infield grounders between innings. An MRI on Friday revealed three separate bone bruises, but no new fracture.

The staff did not put a hard cast on Johnson’s hand, opting instead for a splint. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and is expected to return in 3-6 weeks.

“He bumped it pretty good going in there,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

In 16 games, Johnson was batting .279 with five RBIs. He started nine games at third base. Callaspo started 10 games before Johnson’s injury. The Braves can also use veteran Kelly Johnson and rookie Phil Gosselin to play third base. Gonzalez hinted that Gosselin might get a start when the Braves face a left-handed starter.

Callaspo started at third base Friday and went 0-for-3. He is now batting .254 with two doubles and five RBIs.

Callaspo is comfortable in many places in the batting order. He has hit second, fifth, sixth and seventh, most often appearing at the No. 2 spot.

Atlanta will recall a position player for Saturday’s game. That might change the plans for second base.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Gonzalez said. “It depends on who’s coming up.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 2-1, 5.48 ERA) at Braves (LHP Eric Stults, 1-1, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eric Stults (1-1, 4.03) will make his fifth start of the year and is coming off his first win, an 8-4 victory over Washington. Stults has made five appearances against the Reds, two of them starts, and is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA. His last start against Cincinnati came in 2013; he took a loss, allowing four runs, one earned, in 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz won in his first major league start. He pitched five innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits, three walks and two strikes. He threw 94 pitches, 63 for strikes. He also recorded an RBI double in his second at-bat.

--C A.J. Pierzynski extended his major league hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the first inning. Pierzynski’s streak is the longest by a Braves player to open the season since Edgar Renteria hit safely in 23 straight to open the 2006 season.

--1B Freddie Freeman saw his hitting streak end at five games when he was hitless on Friday. But Freeman worked a walk and stole second base to set up Kelly Johnson’s game-winning home run.

--LF Kelly Johnson hit his fourth home run on Friday, tying him for the club lead. The Braves had not homered since April 27 against Washington, that also by Johnson. He hit seven last year, six with the Yankees and one with the Orioles. Johnson is four hits away from 1,000 for his career.

--3B Chris Johnson was hurt while sliding into second base on April 30 and placed on the 15-day disabled list. An MRI on May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises, but no new fracture. The medical staff put the hand in a splint rather than a cast. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and is expected to return in 3-6 weeks. Johnson was batting .279 in 16 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was not a one-day tryout, but we liked what we saw. After the first inning he settled down and looked great. There’s a lot to build on.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Mike Foltynewicz, who won in his first major league start Friday vs. Cincinnati.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Johnson (left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI on May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises, but no new fracture. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and is expected to return in 3-6 weeks.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound in mid-April.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Donnie Veal

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin