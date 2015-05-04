Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- It is a legitimate possibility that Mike Minor won’t pitch another game for the Atlanta Braves this season.

The club moved the veteran left-hander from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Saturday because of the lack of improvement in his left shoulder. The procedural move gives the team more flexibility with roster moves.

“We don’t see him coming back any time soon,” Atlanta general manager John Hart said. “We felt this was the right move for the organization and the right thing for Mike, because he’s not close to being out there ready to go.”

Minor’s troubles began in spring training when he was shut down for a couple of weeks because of inflammation in his throwing shoulder. He did not make an appearance during spring training.

Minor had his rehabilitation stifled three weeks ago when he was throwing off a mound and felt some pain.

Minor has undergone several MRIs, which reveal no structural problems. Surgery has not been considered up to this point, but that could change.

“We are trying to stay as patient as we can and Mike is doing everything he can,” Hart said. “At this point, things haven’t progressed.”

The Braves were counting on Minor to be part of their starting rotation, joining Julio Teheran, Alex Wood and Shelby Miller. Minor’s issues forced the club to go out and trade for Trevor Cahill as at No. 5 starter late in spring training.

This is the second season that physical issues have bothered Minor, the team’s first-round draft choice from 2009. In 2014 he began the season on the DL because of tendinitis in his left shoulder.

Minor didn’t make his Braves’ debut until May 2 and wound up going 6-12 with a 4.77 ERA in 25 starts, striking out 120 in 145 1/3 innings.

Atlanta is hopeful that Minor can return to his 2013 form, when he went 13-9 with a 3.21 ERA. Over the second half of the season he was one of the best pitchers in the National League.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 2-2, 2.51 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 1-1, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood (1-1, 4.03 ERA) will make his second start against Philadelphia; he received no decision on April 24 after allowing no runs in 5 2/3 innings. He roughed up in his last start against the Nationals when he allowed five runs in five innings. For his career against the Phillies, Wood is 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 10 appearances, five starts, and has 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings.

--RHP Julio Teheran bounced back from three poor starts to pitch six shutout innings against the Reds on Sunday, allowing three hits and striking out six. The Reds are 14-for-73 in their last four starts against Teheran with 20 strikeouts. He has thrown 20 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings against Cincinnati. Teheran (3-1) has won four of his last five decisions, dating back to his final start of 2014.

--3B Kelly Johnson was supposed to get the day off, but instead wound up getting his third start at third base. Johnson hit his fifth homer in the first inning and has 11 RBIs in his last nine games. He needs two hits to reach 1,000 for his career.

--C Christian Bethancourt had an opportunity to start when the Braves rested A.J. Persynski on Sunday and went 2-for-3. It was his first multi-hit game of the season. The Braves are 7-4 in games that Bethancourt starts.

--INF Pedro Ciriaco was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and added to the 40-man roster. Ciriaco appeared to have made the club coming out spring training but was optioned to the minors when the Braves trade closer Craig Kimbrel on the eve of the season opener and needed a spot for OF Cameron Maybin. Ciriaco was hitting .234 with eight runs, seven RBI and one homer in 20 games with Gwinnett.

--LHP Ian Thomas was returned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He made four relief appearances in Atlanta, going 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA. Thomas struck out three and walked three in 3 1/3 innings.

--LHP Mike Minor moved to the 60-day disabled list, freeing a spot on the 40-man roster. Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound in mid-April and has been unable to make progress in his rehab efforts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He commanded his pitches, and his teammates got a few runs and he made the most of it.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Julio Teheran after a win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Johnson (left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI on May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises, but no new fracture. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and is expected to return in 3-6 weeks.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on may 2. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound in mid-April.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Donnie Veal

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin