Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

ATLANTA -- Shelby Miller had allowed just one homer in his first 28 innings for the Atlanta Braves before giving up back-to-back shots by the unlikely duo of rookie catcher Tucker Barnhart and pitcher Mike Leake leading off the seventh inning Thursday against Cincinnati.

The homers cost Miller his first loss after three victories, but he allowed just an unearned run other than the solo homers.

Miller’s improved sinker has generally kept the ball in the ballpark and he built off his second half with St. Louis while compiling a 2.17 ERA in five starts for his new team.

Miller, who faces Philadelphia on Tuesday night in Atlanta, has been all the Braves could have asked for as the key part of the trade that sent right fielder Jason Heyward to the Cardinals.

The right-hander struck out nine against the Reds and had worked out of a major jam in the sixth inning before the homers.

“If he goes out and gives you 28 or 30 more starts like that, he’s going to have a hell of a year,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Miller, though, was kicking himself after the loss.

“I made two terrible pitches right down the middle,” the 24-year-old said of the homers.

Miller fell from 15 victories in 2013 to 10 with the Cardinals last year, but the Braves see him as a top of the rotation starter.

He has shown that by striking out 23 in 29 innings and allowing a .200 batting average against him. The only negative has been 12 walks, his deep pitch count limiting him to less than six innings per start.

“Personally, I feel like I‘m pitching good,” Miller said after the loss to the Reds. “I can talk about myself and how I‘m doing but that’s beside the point. We didn’t win and that’s the biggest thing on my mind right now.”

Miller will get a chance to bounce back against the Phillies, a team he beat April 25 in Philadelphia while allowing six hits in three innings.

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Chad Billingsley, first start of 2015) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 3-1, 2.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES

--RHP Shelby Miller, who faces the Phillies on Tuesday in Atlanta, was victimized by an unearned run and back-to-back homers as he took his first loss on Thursday against Cincinnati. He had given up just one homer before catcher Tucker Barnhart and pitcher Mike Leake connected to start the seventh inning. Miller struck out nine and is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA after being acquired from St. Louis in the Jason Heyward trade. He is 2-1 with a 3.28 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies.

--LHP Alex Wood fell to 1-2 and saw his ERA rise to 4.32 as he allowed three first-inning runs and lasted just 4 1/3 innings on Monday against the Phillies while giving up nine hits. He had gone 5 2/3 scoreless innings at Philadelphia on April 24 and had a 2.14 career ERA against the Phillies coming in. Wood also struggled in his previous start, giving up five runs in five innings during a loss to Washington.

--RF Nick Markakis had a leadoff single Monday against Philadelphia to snap an 0-for-14 skid. He had an RBI single later and is batting .298. The hitless streak tied the fourth-longest of his career. He had an 0-for-20 slide last year with Baltimore.

--SS Andrelton Simmons had a triple and a single on Monday against Philadelphia, going 2-for-4 with a walk to raise his average to .273. He has hit safely in 15 of his past 18 games, posting a .294 average in that stretch. Simmons has struck out just five times in 99 at-bats this season and has drawn eight walks.

--2B Jose Peraza, the Braves’ top prospect, raised his average to .301 by going 4-for-4 for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday against Toledo. He also drew a walk, scored three times, drove in two runs and stole his seventh base in eight attempts. Peraza, who turned 21 on April 30, has hit .384 in his past 14 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know what he does. He gets hitters to expand the zone. That’s what he did for us last year.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on Phillies pitcher Aaron Harang.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Johnson (left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI on May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises, but no new fracture. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and is expected to return in 3-6 weeks.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on may 2. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound in mid-April.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Donnie Veal

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin