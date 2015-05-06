Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- One of the most unsettled positions for the Atlanta Braves when spring training began was at second base. That’s no longer an issue.

Rookie Jace Peterson emerged as the leader from the early stages of the spring and has taken ownership of the position. Peterson has started at second base in 21 of the team’s 27 games. He got the nod on Tuesday and went 2-for-4.

Peterson was part of the four-player package the Braves obtained from San Diego in the trade that sent Justin Upton and minor league pitcher Aaron Northcraft to the Padres. Atlanta also received left-handed pitcher Max Fried, infielder Dustin Peterson and outfielder Mallex Smith.

”He had a great spring training,“ Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. ”He was hitting like Ted Williams. Word gets around and people make adjustments.

Peterson started slowly and was hitting only .171 on April 25. He’s batting .393 (13-for-33) over the last 10 games and raised his average to .270. He’s had four multi-hit games over his last 10 games and had a career-high five-game hitting streak that was snapped on May 2.

“Right now he’s getting a hit here, a walk there,” Gonzalez said. “He was hitting eighth and now he’s hitting higher in the lineup. His at-bats are getting better.”

Peterson has also proven to be an asset in the field. He has shown nice range in the field and has made only two errors.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 2-1, 4.08 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 1-0, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-0, 3.60) will make his second major league start. He won his Atlanta debut on May 1 against Cincinnati, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits. Foltynewicz also drove in two runs with a double that proved to be the difference. He made one relief appearance against Phillies in 2014 as a member of the Astros and allowed two runs on four hits in two innings.

--RHP Shelby Miller pitched the major league’s third shutout of the season. Miller blanked the Phillies 9-0 for his third career complete game shutout. Miller only needed 99 pitches, allowed three hits (one a bunt) and struck out eight. He became the first Atlanta pitcher to throw more than seven innings.

--3B Kelly Johnson picked up his 1,000th career base hit on Tuesday with a looping liner that fell between two outfielders. Johnson was 2-for-3 with his team-leading sixth home run. It marked his fourth home run on the current homestand and left him only one homer shy of last year’s total. It was the team’s first three-run homer this season.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Cunniff (1-0) was optioned there on April 21, despite allowing only two hits and one run in nine innings. He pitched three innings at Gwinnett and allowed four runs.

--LHP Donnie Veal (0-0, 10.80) was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett. Veal appeared in three games for the Braves and allowed four runs and three hits in 3 1/3 innings. The rookie struck out two and walked two.

--INF Pedro Ciriaco made his Atlanta debut on Tuesday. He entered the game as a defensive replacement at third base in the eighth inning and handled his only chance in the field. He did not get a plate appearance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You dream about going out there and trying to throw a complete game. The Phillies have some guys who have power, a lot of tough outs, so you’ve got to make pitches.” -- Braves RHP Shelby Miller after a win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Johnson (left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI on May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises, but no new fracture. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and is expected to return in 3-6 weeks.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound in mid-April.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin