Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

WASHINGTON -- Braves infielder/outfielder Phil Gosselin made his major league debut at home against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 16, 2013 and got his first hit against lefty Gio Gonzalez, who he also faced on Friday in the first of a three-game series in Washington.

Gosselin, who played in 46 games with the Braves last year, has seen a lot of changes on the roster in his short time at the big-league level with Atlanta. Gone from last year’s team are outfielders Justin and Melvin Upton and closer Craig Krimbel while some of the new faces are veteran outfielder Nick Markakis and catcher A.J. Pierzynski.

“It is a different dynamic. The veteran guys have been awesome,” said Gosselin, 26. “They have been able to help some of us younger guys. That has been a big help. The clubhouse has been great so far.”

The Braves have used a different lineup in every game this season, as left fielder Jonny Gomes batted cleanup for the first time on Friday. Gosselin started at second base and hit No. 7 on Friday. It was his first start since April 21.

“You have to be ready every day,” said Gosselin, who played mostly second in the minors. “Everyone comes to the field knowing they have a chance to contribute every day.”

Gosselin had one hit and a walk in a 9-2 loss to the Nationals on Friday as Bryce Harper and Danny Espinosa each had two homers for Washington.

The Braves led, 2-1, until Washington scored two in the sixth, one in the seventh and five in the eighth. Gosselin doubled with one out in the seventh against Gonzalez but was left stranded with his team trailing, 3-2.

Gosselin, a former University of Virginia standout, said it has been an adjustment as a utility player after he started nearly every game in the minors.

“I have bounced around a lot,” he said of playing infield and outfield. “I am trying to get on the field anyway I can. It has been a new role for me.”

Drafted in the fifth round in 2010 by the Braves, Gosselin hit .266 for the Braves last year. How does he rank the starting pitchers of the Nationals? “It has to be right up there. They have five guys with a very good track record. I like the guys we are throwing up there, too. Hopefully we can win a series here,” he said.

Gosselin is now hitting .240 this year.

RECORD: 14-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 3-1, 3.82 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 2-1, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez, who was called up from the minors on Wednesday, made his major league debut in the eighth inning Friday and gave up four runs, including a three-run homer to Bryce Harper. It was the second homer of the game by Harper. Perez recorded just one out and his ERA stands at 108.00 in the majors. He was 2-0 with an ERA of 1.33 in five starts at Triple-Gwinnett.

--LHP Eric Stults got the start on Friday in the first game of the series in Washington. He got his first win as a member of the Braves on April 27 at Turner Field as he beat the Nationals. Manager Fredi Gonzalez was pleased with the outing by his starter, though Stults gave up homers to Jayson Werth and Bryce Harper. Later in the game, Harper added his second homer against reliever Williams Perez.

--RHP Julio Teheran will start for the Braves on Saturday against the Nationals. He threw six scoreless innings in his last start, on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. Bryce Harper, who hit three homers Wednesday against the Miami Marlins and two on Friday against the Braves, has two homers in his career against Teheran with an average of .438. Washington’s Jayson Werth (.150) and Ryan Zimmerman (.176) have struggled against the right-hander.

--LF Jonny Gomes batted cleanup for the first time this season on Friday. The Braves used a different lineup for the 29th straight game to start the season. Gomes drove in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly and later added a single before he fanned twice. He is now hitting .200 on the year.

--1B Freddie Freeman, who hit .475 in 10 games at Nationals Park last year, had two hits on Friday -- both doubles. Freeman now has eight hits in his last three games but needs to get more help around him. “We don’t want him to beat us,” said Washington manager Matt Williams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Stults did a terrific job. He gave us an opportunity to win a ballgame. They were able to add on. The first six innings, we will take it. We had some good at-bats against (Nationals LHP) Gio (Gonzalez). He kind of settled down.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, of LHP Eric Stults, who allowed three runs in six innings of Friday’s loss to the Nationals.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI on May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He will be re-evaluated in mid-May and is expected to return in late May or early June.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound in mid-April.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

