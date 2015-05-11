Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- It was not a good weekend for the Atlanta Braves, who lost all three games in Washington against the suddenly hot Nationals.

But the Braves, who begin a two-city road trip on Monday in Cincinnati against the Reds, have to feel good about the performance turned in by starter Alex Wood on Sunday.

He had given up eight earned runs in his previous two starts but he went 6 2/3 innings on Sunday and gave up three runs and did not figure in the decision. And manager Fredi Gonzalez felt those three runs could have been prevented had center fielder Cameron Maybin made a catch on a drive by Bryce Harper on the warning track in the first inning.

“Woody was a bulldog,” Gonzalez said. “Very impressive. He was very, very good after that (first inning). That was a nice start for him to build on for the next start.”

Wood had a more impressive day at the plate as he had three singles in as many at-bats, with an RBI in the second.

Does he recall the last time he had three hits in a game?

“High school. They didn’t come that often,” he said, with a smile.

The Braves now head to Cincinnati trying to break a skid of four losses in six games.

“You lick your wounds a little bit,” Gonzalez said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-17

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 4-1, 1.66 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-1, 2.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood was not involved in the decision Sunday. He gave up three runs in the first but then came back to pitch well. He gave up eight hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings. “He was really, really good,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez. Wood also had three singles in as many trips to the plate.

--RHP Shelby Miller will start on Monday in Cincinnati against the Reds. He has been impressive this year with the Braves, with an ERA of 1.66 in six starts.

--1B Freddie Freeman drives pitchers crazy for the Washington Nationals. He has owned the Nationals the past few years and even former teammate Dan Uggla, now with Washington, can’t give his new teammates any advice on how to retire Freeman. Freeman was 2-for-4 Sunday and is hitting .328 this year. He is hitting .483 in his last 29 trips to the plate against Washington.

--2B Jace Peterson made his second start in a row at second base after Phil Gosselin started there on Friday. Peterson had two hits on Sunday, scored a run and is now hitting .282.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to love watching this team. There is no give up. From a pitching standpoint, I am trying to find that consistency. It’s still a loss. It was just one of those days.” -- LHP Alex Wood, who pitched into the seventh inning but did not get a decision in Sunday’s loss to Milwaukee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI on May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He will be re-evaluated in mid-May and is expected to return in late May or early June.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound in mid-April.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Williams Perez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin