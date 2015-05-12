Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The beleaguered Atlanta Braves bullpen received some good news prior to Monday’s series opener in Cincinnati when manager Fredi Gonzalez said closer Jason Grilli’s back spasms had improved.

“He came out today and played a little catch, did a little running around. I think it’s all good,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “Again, when you’re dealing with the back stuff, you never know. You can make a bad move and it tightens up again.”

Gonzalez indicated that Grilli might be available to pitch on Monday night but instead used right-hander Jim Johnson in the ninth inning. Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save.

“I spoke with the trainers and Jason (prior to the game),” Gonzalez said. “It was my decision to give him one more day.”

Grilli says the spasms are an on-going, but infrequent occurrence.

“You know what he told me? He told me he’s a 38-year-old guy and sometimes (his back) gets cranky,” said Gonzalez. “I believe him. It can be stressful.”

Grilli is 9-for-10 in save situations this season. He’s allowed five earned runs and a homer in 10 innings, walked four and fanned 16.

Grilli’s return would be a welcome occurrence for the Braves bullpen, which suffered its second consecutive loss on Sunday and fell to 3-7 this season with a 4.88 ERA.

After posting a 2.92 ERA in their first 18 games, Braves relievers have recorded an 8.25 ERA in the previous 12 games entering Monday’s action.

Grilli hasn’t pitched since May 6 against Philadelphia. Gonzalez believes the spasms began on Friday night or Saturday morning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 2-0, 5.23 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 2-3, 2.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller, facing the Reds for the second time in less than two weeks, overcame a rough first two innings on Monday night and allowed just one run on three hits. He walked two and struck out eight in seven innings. He left with the score tied 1-1 and earned a no-decision in a game won 2-1 by the Braves. “I hated to take the ball from him,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “He’s a competitor. Great to have that young man out there every fifth day. He’s special.”

--RHP Jason Grilli has been unavailable the past three days with back spasms. He’s improved to the point where he could be available as early as Tuesday. Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez indicated that Grilli might be available to pitch on Monday night but instead he used RHP Jim Johnson in the ninth inning. Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save. “I spoke with the trainers and Jason (prior to the game),” Gonzalez said. “It was my decision to give him one more day.” Grilli has converted nine of 10 save opportunities this season.

--SS Andrelton Simmons has hit safely in nine of 10 games. On Monday night, he launched his third home run off Mike Leake in the fourth inning, finishing 2-for-5 with a double and homer. He is 14-for-39 with seven extra-base hits in that stretch.

--INF Phil Gosselin is making the most of his opportunities to play. On Monday night, Gosselin helped manufacture the eventual winning run when he singled against Reds closer Aroldis Chapman, advanced to second on a single, stole third and scored on a wild pitch to put the Braves ahead 2-1. Gosselin took advantage of Chapman’s slow delivery to record his second stolen base. “I just timed him up on his first couple pitches,” Gosselin said. “His first pitch was pretty slow. He’s tough, but I was just trying to put the ball in play.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I hated to take the ball from him. He’s a competitor. Great to have that young man out there every fifth day. He’s special.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, of RHP Shelby Miller, who retired 15 straight in one stretch before leaving with the score tied 1-1 Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Grilli (back spasms) wasn’t available to pitch on May 9 or 10. He played catch and ran on May 11 and could be cleared to pitch by May 12.

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI on May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He will be re-evaluated in mid-May and is expected to return in late May or early June.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound in mid-April.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Williams Perez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin