Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- The Atlanta Braves organization breathed a collective sigh of relief after learning there were no serious injuries when the bus carrying the Class A affiliate Carolina Mudcats flipped over on a North Carolina highway early Tuesday morning.

“We dodged a bullet,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “That’s something that could be really, really bad.”

Several media outlets reported that seven players and a team trainer were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released early Tuesday.

The Mudcats were traveling from Virginia to Myrtle Beach, S.C., when they exited the highway due to a detour. The bus tipped on its side while turning a sharp curve. Tuesday night’s game in Myrtle Beach was postponed.

“There will probably be some guys that have to sit out for a few games, but nothing really big,” Mudcats general manager Joe Kremer told the Roanoke Times.

Carolina, which defeated Salem 3-1 on Monday night prior to the crash, became a Braves affiliate this season.

The Mudcats are 19-12 and in second place in the Carolina League’s Southern Division.

The bus was carrying 33 people at the time of the accident, which according to reports caused the vehicle to slide a couple hundred yards after landing on its side. “There’s just some bumps and bruises,” said Gonzalez. “Everyone was in good spirits.”

RECORD: 15-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Eric Stults, 1-3, 4.84 ERA) at Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 0-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Grilli returned to the mound on Tuesday night after not being available the previous three games due to back spasms. But, the results weren’t good. Grilli allowed a run on two hits, including an RBI double by pinch-hitter Devin Mesoraco that drove home the winning run in the ninth. “I was a little rusty maybe,” Grilli said. “Other than that, I felt fine. I‘m back in the saddle so we start from there.”

--2B Jace Peterson has raised his batting average 110 points over the past 14 games, during which he’s batted .375. “He’s getting pretty good at bats,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “He’s lined out a couple times with people on base. Just keeps plugging away.” Peterson snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a two-run single on April 26 to begin his current hot streak. He went 2-for-3 with a double on Tuesday.

--INF Phil Gosselin singled, stole a base, and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch on Monday night, accomplishing all those things in the ninth inning against Reds closer Aroldis Chapman. “We trust him in those situations,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “You never have to look for him. When we need someone to pinch-hit or pinch-run, he’s right in my hip pocket. Some guys you have to wake up.” Gosselin is 5-for-12 as a pinch hitter this season, including his double in the eighth inning on Tuesday.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz was denied a bid to become the first Braves pitcher since Ben Sheets in 2012 to win three consecutive starts to begin his Atlanta career when the Reds tied the score in the seventh inning on Tuesday. Foltynewicz allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in 6 2/3 innings, walked four and struck out seven.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Folty was outstanding. Every chance we get to get him in those situations, it’s going to be good for him.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, of RHP Mike Foltynewicz, who allowed three runs (two earned) in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Grilli (back spasms) wasn’t available to pitch on May 9 or 10. He played catch and ran on May 11, but did not pitch until May 12.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound in mid-April. MLB.com reported on May 12 that Minor will undergo surgery later that week, but the team had yet to confirm.

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI exam May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He will be re-evaluated in mid-May and is expected to return in late May or early June.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Williams Perez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin