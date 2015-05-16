Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran joked with his teammates that his bat was carrying the team early in the team’s 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

True enough, Teheran’s two-run bases-loaded single in the second inning was a big play. On a full count, Teheran hit a high fastball up the middle, winning an eight-pitch battle with David Phelps.

“He’s dangerous,” Gonzalez said of Teheran. “It makes the opposing manager think twice about walking the eight-hole hitter in front of him.”

The Braves, who entered the game having lost five of six games, may have found a spark in two young players -- third baseman Phil Gosselin and left fielder Todd Cunningham.

Each player is a product of the Braves’ 2010 draft, and each player went 3-for-4 in their first time in the starting lineup together.

But, as good as they were, Teheran provided the early offense -- and he lets his teammates know.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 1-2, 4.28 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 1-3, 4.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood, who starts against the Marlins on Saturday, is off to a slow start. After going 11-11 with a 2.78 ERA last season, Wood, 24, has just one win so far this season. His ERA has soared to 4.28. Last year, he allowed just 151 hits in 171 innings. This season, he has allowed more than one hit per inning -- 49 hits in 40 innings. In his career against the Marlins, he is 3-3 with a 3.74 ERA.

--RHP Julio Teheran fell one out short of getting a quality hit on Friday against the Marlins. Teheran, who helped his own cause with a two-run single, got a no-decision, allowing nine hits, one walk, two runs, one earned, in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

--LHP Mike Minor, expected to be Atlanta’s No. 2 starter this year, had shoulder surgery on Wednesday and is out for the year. He has not pitched this season. It is the latest setback for Minor, 27, who went 13-9 with a 3.21 ERA in 2013. He slumped to 6-12 with a 4.77 ERA last season and ... now this.

--2B Jace Peterson hit leadoff for just the second time this season when he faced Miami on Friday. However, Peterson went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, and his spot at the top may be over, for now at least.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got drafted the same year and been through the whole minor league system together. This was the first time we started together in the big leagues, and it was pretty special.” -- Braves 3B Phil Gosselin, on LF Todd Cunningham after a win over Miami on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13 and is out for the season.

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI exam May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He will be re-evaluated in May and is expected to return in late May or early June.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Williams Perez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Cameron Maybin