Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MIAMI -- In their best days, the Atlanta Braves were built on pitching -- primarily Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.

But the Braves slipped to just 79 wins last year and are again below .500 this season (18-19).

If they are to return to contending status, it will be because of their rotation, headed by Shelby Miller, who came within one out of no-hitter in beating the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Sunday.

“I‘m happy about it,” Miller said. “Things didn’t finish like we wanted (losing the no-hit bid), but we got a sweep. I had a lot of fun.”

Miller (5-1, 1.33 ERA) certainly has the look of a young ace. Just 24 years old, he was acquired this past offseason from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jason Heyward trade.

He has four career shutouts, including two this month.

Following Miller, the Braves have right-hander Julio Teheran, 24, who won 14 games in each of the past two seasons, including 2014 when had a 2.89 ERA. He is 3-1 so far this season.

Then there is left-hander Alex Wood, 24, who won 11 games last season with a 2.78 ERA.

That’s not Maddux, Glavine and Smoltz ... but it’s not a bad 1-2-3 punch, considering that all three are under the age of 25.

The problem for the Braves, who swept the Marlins this weekend with those three pitchers on the mound, is what happens on the fourth and fifth days.

They were going with 35-year-old stop-gap solution Eric Stults until announcing on Sunday that he had been booted from the rotation after a 7.00 ERA this month.

Left-hander Mike Minor, 26, would have been excellent for the bottom portion of the rotation, but he is injured and out for the year.

That leaves a bunch of not very good options for the Braves such as Mike Foltynewicz, who starts on Tuesday, and Williams Perez, who goes on Wednesday.

Bottom line: If the Braves hope to contend in a still open NL East, they will have to straighten out the bottom two spots in their rotation.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-19

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-1, 6.66 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 2-0, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Phil Gosselin left the May 17 game. An MRI exam performed on Monday in Atlanta revealed that Gosselin has an avulsion fracture. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He will need approximately 6-8 weeks to recover from the surgical procedure.

--3B Adonis Garcia was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to take 3B Phil Gosselin’s spot on Atlanta’s roster. Garcia has batted .351 with one home run in 34 games with Gwinnett this year. His defensive limitations will likely limit the amount of time he spends playing in the field with the Braves.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz will make his fourth start of the season when he faces the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. So far, he is 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA. But it’s a bit too early to tell what Foltynewicz, 23, will become as a major-leaguer. In 19 career appearances from last season to now, he has a below-average 4.79 ERA.

--RHP Shelby Miller came within one out of a no-hitter against the Marlins on Sunday, settling for a two-hitter. Miller, who allowed a walk in the second inning, was otherwise perfect until he faced first baseman Justin Bour in the ninth. Bour hit a clean single to ruin it for Miller, who still completed the game with his fourth career shutout, two of them this month.

--RHP Williams Perez will make his first big-league start on Wednesday vs. Tampa Bay. Perez, who turns 24 on Thursday, was 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in Triple A this season. But he has a 15.43 ERA in two relief appearances with Atlanta this season.

--LHP Eric Stults (1-4, 5.36 ERA) has been sent to the bullpen. Stults is 0-3 with a 7.00 ERA so far this month. Stults was an attempt at a stop-gap solution for the Braves’ rotation. He is 35 and has a career record of 36-47 with a 4.19 ERA. But such is the state of the Braves’ rotation these days that they gave Stults a try. Moving him to the bullpen is an admission that the experiment did not work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t know what we had going. It’s probably best that I didn‘t. It wasn’t until the next inning that I realized.” -- Braves LF Todd Cunningham, on his team’s no-hit bid that fell short against the Marlins on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) left the May 17 game. He underwent an MRI and was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He will need approximately 6-8 weeks to recover from the surgical procedure.

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13 and is out for the season.

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI exam May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He will be re-evaluated in May and is expected to return in late May or early June.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

LHP Eric Stults

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Pedro Ciriaco

3B Adonis Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Cameron Maybin