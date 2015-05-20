Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves management is hopeful they found help for their leaky bullpen with the signing of veteran right-hander Nick Masset.

Masset was quickly scooped up by Braves when he cleared waivers and opted for free agency. He had been waived by the Miami Marlins to make room on the roster when right-hander Henderson Alvarez was activated.

Masset made his Atlanta debut on Tuesday and pitched a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one and retired the Tampa Bay Rays in order.

“He pitched one inning against us this year and I liked what I saw in that inning,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He punched out Freddie Freeman on a big curve ball.”

Masset, 33, appeared in eight games for the Marlins this season and had a 1.86 ERA in 9 2/3 innings. In 367 career appearances he’s 18-14 with a 3.97 ERA.

Atlanta sent rookie Cody Martin to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for Masset on the roster.

Masset gives the Braves more flexibility in middle relief, where Martin struggled. The Braves already have two long relievers in the bullpen now that Eric Stults and Trevor Cahill have been removed from the rotation. Martin had been used primarily in early situations and was capable of throwing multiple innings.

“We had three long guys in the bullpen,” Gonzalez said. “I think you can have one; you can’t have three. Masset gives us some experience and we use him the right way, he can help us.”

Martin will be placed in the rotation for Gwinnett and start every fifth game. He was primarily a starting pitcher throughout his minor league career, but made the team as a reliever in spring training because of his ability to throw strikes.

“We’ll see what happens,” Gonzalez said. “I told him to go down there and work hard and stay healthy and I‘m sure he’ll be back before the end of the year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 3-3, 2.36 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 0-0, 15.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Willliams Perez (0-0, 15.43) will get his first major league start. He has appeared in two relief appearances and allowed four runs on three hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings. Perez was 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Gwinnett before his promotion. Perez is one of Atlanta’s highly regarded starting pitching prospects who moved up through the ranks since he signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2009.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz allowed a season-high five runs against Tampa Bay in his fourth career start. He pitched five innings and allowed eight hits and one walk, striking out seven. He has struck out at least seven batters in three straight games.

--RHP Nick Masset was signed as a free agent to help the bullpen. Masset, 33, appeared in eight games for the Marlins this season and had a 1.86 ERA in 9 2/3 innings. He made his Atlanta debut on Tuesday and pitched a scoreless inning. He gives manager Fredi Gonzalez options in middle and late relief. Masset was waived to make room on the roster for Henderson Alvarez and opted for free agency when he cleared waivers. In 367 career appearances he’s 18-14 with a 3.97 ERA.

--INF Adonis Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace injured infielder Phil Gosselin. He made his major league debut on Tuesday and struck out as a pinch hitter to end the game. Garcia, who can also play the outfield, was second in the International League in batting (.351) when he was recalled. Garcia, 30, played seven seasons in Cuba before defecting to sign with the Yankees. He spent three years with New York and signed with Atlanta as a free agent on April 4.

--3B Phil Gosselin was placed on the 15-day disabled list and underwent surgery on his left thumb. Gosselin suffered the injury while diving for a ground ball. Gosselin had virtually earned the starting job at third base and was batting .325 in 20 games.

--RHP Cody Martin was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett for the second time this season. Martin (2-2, 4.12) got off to a good start, but allowed five home runs over his last three appearances. Martin made 17 relief appearances, with 23 strikeouts and five walks in 19 2/3 innings. He will be moved back to the starting rotation at Gwinnett and pitch every fifth day.

--RHP John Cornely was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Nick Masset. Cornely had appeared in only one game for Atlanta and allowed four runs in one inning. He was a 15th round draft choice from 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today is an example of the growing pains you have to go through with a young pitcher. He’s learning. That fifth inning was a learning inning. You can’t let your guard down.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Mike Foltynewicz after a loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He will undergo surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13 and is out for the season.

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI exam May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He will be re-evaluated in May and is expected to return in late May or early June.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Adonis Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Cameron Maybin