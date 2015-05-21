Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Third baseman Chris Johnson was expected to be sidelined four to six weeks, but it looks like he will make it back to the Atlanta Braves lineup inside the short end of that estimate.

Johnson, who injured his left hand sliding April 30 against Cincinnati, is rehabbing in Florida and could return in time for the beginning of the Braves’ 10-game road trip against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

A quick return by Johnson would be good news for the Braves, who lost infielder Phil Gosselin to a broken left thumb on Sunday in Miami.

Until Johnson returns, the Braves are left with Alberto Callaspo and Pedro Ciriaco at third base. Adonis Garcia was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett, but mainly to serve as a right-handed pinch hitter.

Gosselin, who had surgery Wednesday, was hitting .325 and working into a regular role at third when he was hurt diving for a ground ball. He hopes to be back before the All-Star break.

“You know, they told me six to eight weeks, but I‘m looking for the beginning of that for sure,” said Gosselin, who had hit .429 in his last 10 games. “Hopefully I can heal up quick, try to push it as much as they let me.”

Johnson was hitting .279 in 16 games when he was hurt on a steal attempt. The injury was first listed as a broken end, but an MRI revealed that the fracture was pre-existing. The real problem was multiple bone bruises.

Johnson was examined this week by Braves hand specialist Dr. Garry Lourie and cleared to increase his hitting and other activities, which he is doing at the Braves’ complex in Florida.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-5, 5.72 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 3-1, 4.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez was impressive in his first major league start on Wednesday, striking out seven and limiting Tampa Bay to a run over five innings. He gave up six hits and walked one. Perez, who turns 24 on Thursday, had allowed four runs on three hits and four walks over 2 1-3 innings in two relief appearances, but was 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Gwinnett. He got the start in place of veteran LHP Eric Stults, who was moved to the bullpen after going 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff retired all four batters he faced Wednesday against Tampa Bay and picked up the victory to go to 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA. Two of the batters the rookie retired were right-handed hitters and those batters are now 0-for-28 against him. Former Kansas City pitcher Bob McClure holds the record with 33 consecutive right-handed batters retired in 1975.

--3B Alberto Callaspo broke an 0-for-14 slide with an RBI single in the third inning Wednesday against Tampa Bay. It was his only hit, though, in four at-bats and his average is .211.

--RHP Julio Teheran faces Milwaukee on Thursday with a 1.69 ERA in three career starts against the Brewers, but just a 1-2 record. The Braves’ Opening Day pitcher is 3-1 with a 4.33 ERA in eight starts during an up-and-down first six weeks. Teheran has pitched well in two of his three outings since recommitting to his fastball, but hasn’t gone more than six innings all year. He won 14 games in each of the past two seasons.

--RHP John Cornely, who was sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett after a rough major league debut on April 29, was traded to Boston for cash considerations on Wednesday. He had been designated for assignment the day before to make room on the 40-man roster for veteran reliever Nick Masset. Cornley, 26, allowed four runs in an inning against Washington in his only Atlanta appearance. He had a 4.42 ERA in 12 appearances with Gwinnett.

--2B Jose Peraza, the Braves’ top minor league prospect, missed his sixth straight for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday because of a sore hamstring. He is hitting .311 with 14 stolen bases in 15 attempts. Peraza, 21, had a six-game hitting streak when sidelined, going 9-for-25. He hit .339 and stole 60 bases last season for Class A Advanced Lynchburg and Double-A Mississippi.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was terrific. We’ll keep running him out there. He has a good feel for pitching.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Williams Perez, who struck out seven and limited Tampa Bay to a run over five innings in his MLB debut on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI exam May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He is rehabbing in Florida and could return by May 25.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He will undergo surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13 and is out for the season.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Adonis Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Cameron Maybin