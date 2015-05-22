Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The signs are pointing to a return to form for Atlanta Braves starter Julio Teheran, the team’s No. 1 starter.

After enduring three poor starts in late April, Teheran is beginning to round into shape. The right-hander won three of his last four starts, and he pitched a season-high seven innings Thursday. He gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out a season-high eight in a 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

“When a pitcher rallies for three or four in a row, you feel good about him,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “It was nice to see. It was a good outing.”

Teheran, the team’s Opening Day starter, went through a stretch in which he allowed 16 runs in 15 innings over three consecutive starts. With his win Thursday, Teheran has allowed one or no earned runs in three of his past four starts.

“I’ve been working hard to get back on track,” said Teheran, who won 14 games and made the All-Star Game in 2014.

Teheran (4-1) lowered his ERA to 3.91. He leads the team with 47 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings.

Teheran has done a better job locating his fastball, and Thursday he was able to mix in his breaking pitch effectively.

“It’s about getting ahead in the counts, getting the first strike and making them swing,” Teheran said. “It’s a different game when you get ahead in the count.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-20

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 1-5, 4.32 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 2-2, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood (2-2, 3.83) is coming off what may have been his best start of the season as he heads into a Friday start against the Brewers. Wood pitched a season-long seven innings and allowed one hit in a win over Miami. Wood is 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA in 10 1/3 career innings against the Brewers. He has only one career start against Milwaukee, a 5-4 win on May 22, 2014.

--RHP Julio Teheran (4-1) pitched seven innings, his longest stint of the year, and allowed one run, two hits and one walk with a season-high eight strikeouts Thursday in a 10-1 win over the Brewers. He has allowed one earned run or none in three of his past four starts. He had his 14-inning scoreless streak snapped in the fourth inning.

--CF Cameron Maybin batted second for the first time this season, the seventh different player to do so for Atlanta. Maybin went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff threw one scoreless inning Thursday and struck out one batter. Right-handed hitters are now 0-for-29 against Cunniff, the longest such hitless at-bat streak against right-handers for a player to begin his career with the Braves since 1974. The record is 33.

--C Christian Bethancourt tied his career best with three hits Thursday. His two doubles also matched a career high. Bethancourt scored two runs and drove in another.

--3B Chris Johnson (left hand fracture) is expected to rejoin the Braves in San Francisco on May 28 for the start of a four-game series. Johnson has been on the disabled list since May 1. He will go from extended spring training in Orlando, Fla., to Atlanta to take batting practice with the Braves on Sunday before playing three rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett. Johnson was batting .279 when he was injured.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Julio was awesome tonight. He was like the Julio of old. He was lights-out tonight.” -- 1B Freddie Freeman, on RHP Julio Teheran, who pitched seven innings of one-run ball Thursday in the Braves’ 10-1 win over the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI exam May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He was rehabbing in Florida in mid-May. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on May 25, and is expected to be activated May 28.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13 and is out for the season.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Adonis Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Eric Young Jr.