Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- With the first quarter of the season complete, one of the biggest question marks with the Atlanta Braves is the ineffectiveness of pitchers Eric Stults and Trevor Cahill -- and what to do with them.

The two players, who began the season as the team’s No. 4 and No. 5 starters, have lost their way and are toiling in the bullpen as long relievers.

Stults, who earned a spot in the rotation with a strong spring training, has been generally ineffective. He had not pitched since May 13.

Cahill was picked up late in spring training as a possible No. 5 starter when the club learned it would be without Mike Minor. Cahill, a former All-Star with Oakland, was ineffective in three starts before being moved to the bullpen.

Stults made an emergency start when Alex Wood couldn’t go because of a stomach virus on Friday and gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. Cahill followed by allowing three runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

“I wasn’t able to pick my teammate up today,” Stults said. “It just didn’t go the way I wanted it to.”

Stults is 1-5 with a 6.34 ERA. He has allowed five or more runs in three of his last four starts and lost his spot in the

Cahill’s last start came on April 16. Since then he’s made eight relief appearances, primarily in mop-up duty. Prior to Friday’s trouble, Cahill had pitched five straight scoreless innings. He is 0-3 with a 7.77 ERA.

The duo is a combined 1-8 with a 6.81 ERA.

Stults and Cahill have already lost their spots in the rotation to rookies Mike Foltynewicz and Williams Perez. With additional pitching help available at Triple-A Gwinnett, it may be a matter of time before the club makes a move, perhaps to recall a player like Cody Martin, Sugar Ray Marimon, Donnie Veal or Michael Cohn, who have already played for Atlanta this season. Or the team might consider promoting one of its other young prospects like Manny Banuelos or Matt Wisler.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-4, 4.75 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-1, 1.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller (5-1, 1.33 ERA) is coming off a near no-hitter against Miami. He has been the team’s most consistently good starting pitcher. Over his last four starts, two of them complete games, Miller has pitched at least seven innings and has a 0.84 ERA. In eight career starts against the Brewers, Miller is 5-0 with a 2.20 ERA.

--LHP Alex Wood (2-2, 3.83) was scratched from his scheduled start on Friday because of a stomach virus. The Braves didn’t say when Wood would start again; his next appearance is scheduled for May 27 in Los Angeles. Depending on his health, manager Fredi Gonzalez said he may try to get some relief help from Wood prior to his next start.

--LHP Eric Stults (1-5) got the emergency start on Friday when Alex Wood was unable to start because of an illness. Stults pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on three hits and five walks, with five strikeouts.

--CF Cameron Maybin extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single. Maybin is 9-for-23 (.328) during the streak.

--LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and pitched two scoreless innings on Friday. Thomas had one previous stint with the Braves but was optioned to the minors on May 2. In four games with the Braves, Thomas is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 3 1/3 innings, with three strikeouts and three walks. In nine minor league games, Thomas had not allowed a run in 15 2/3 innings, with five hits, 20 strikeouts and one walk.

--INF Adonis Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He had only one at-bat since he was recalled on May 19 and struck out to end the game against Tampa Bay.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were hoping to get five innings out of (LHP Eric Stults). If he hadn’t walked the pitcher, I think he goes back out there and gives us five innings.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a loss to Milwaukee on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Alex Wood (stomach flu) missed his scheduled start May 22. He is expected to make his next scheduled start on May 27, if not sooner.

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI exam May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He was rehabbing in Florida in mid-May. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on May 25, and is expected to be activated May 28.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13 and is out for the season.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Eric Young Jr.