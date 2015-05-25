Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- An excited Cameron Maybin didn’t waste any time joining the Atlanta Braves, making it to Miami for Opening Day barely 18 hours after he was traded by San Diego.

Playing for the Braves meant he would be just three hours from his hometown of Asheville, N.C.

Even better, it offered the outfielder a chance to restart his once-promising career.

Maybin is taking advantage, truly finding a home with the team he rooted for growing up.

He started 19 of the Braves 21 games in May after platooning with Eric Young Jr. in April and is having one of his better months at the plate.

Maybin, who extended his hitting streak to nine games on Sunday, is batting .307 (20-for-65) with six extra base hits 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored during May. His on-base percentage for the season is .355 and he has settled into the second spot in the Braves batting order.

Maybin, the 10th overall pick in the 2005 draft, was dealt from Detroit to the Marlins in the Miguel Cabrera trade, and then was moved again to San Diego.

The 28-year-old stole 40 bases with the Padres in 2011, but was limited to 109 games the past two seasons because of injuries. That made the $15 million remaining on his contract through 2016 a little steep.

With the addition of Justin Upton, Matt Kemp and Wil Myers, Maybin had no spot this season with the Padres. The Braves, though, offered an opportunity after he became part of the Craig Kimbrel trade.

“He’s healthy this year, knock on wood. And I think (hitting coach Kevin) Seitzer has been good for him,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Maybin said he’s gotten a lot out of working with Seitzer.

“I‘m competing, man,” he said. “Working my tail off every day with Seitz, trusting all the work we’re putting in. I think just the quality of the at-bats, the consistency and quality of the at-bats, I couldn’t be happier with the direction we’re going.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-21

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 0-0, 6.14 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 2-2, 3.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz allowed just three hits in a career-best 7 2/3 innings while beating the Brewers 2-1 to improve to 3-1 and lower his ERA to 4.25 in five starts. He struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter. He threw 98 pitches, 71 of them strikes. “I think we took him about as far as we could,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

--CF Cameron Maybin is hitting .355 (11-for-31) with eight runs scored, six RBIs and a .459 on-base percentage during a hitting streak that extended to nine games on Sunday. He scored after drawing a single in the sixth inning after drawing a first-inning walk. The nine-game streak is one off his career best, set with San Diego in 2011.

--RHP Williams Perez will try to build off a solid first start in the majors as he faces the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday. He struck out seven over five innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Wednesday in his rotation debut. Perez, 23, allowed a run on six hits and a walk. He had made two relief appearances previously after be promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett and allowed four runs while getting just one out in the first outing.

--3B Chris Johnson, on the disabled list since May 1 with a broken left hand, will begin a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. His return is targeted for Thursday in San Francisco. Johnson had a .279 average in 16 games before being hurt on a slide.

--LHP Alex Wood said he has regained his strength after missing Friday’s start against the Brewers because of the flu, and will make his start as scheduled against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a terrific job. He was dominating.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Mike Foltynewicz after a win over Milwaukee on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Alex Wood (stomach flu) missed his scheduled start May 22. He will make his next scheduled start May 27.

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI exam May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He was rehabbing in Florida in mid-May. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on May 25, and is expected to be activated May 28.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13 and is out for the season.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Eric Young Jr.