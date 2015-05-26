Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Atlanta Braves hope they won’t be reliving a bad dream.

Monday’s 6-3 loss at Dodger Stadium began a 10-game Western swing that will also take the Braves to San Francisco and Arizona. Last year, it was a similar three-city road trip starting in Los Angeles that scuttled their playoff hopes.

The Braves started that trip 10 games over .500 last July but went winless in eight games against the Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners, managing to score just 18 runs on the entire trip.

The Braves started that trip a half-game out in the NL East. They finished it four games back and faded from contention the rest of the way.

“You know you’ve got to come out here sooner or later and you know you’re going to face these guys here (including Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke) and you’ve got to go to San Francisco and play (Madison) Bumgarner and that group,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

“I like the way we’re playing. We’re a different team coming out here (compared to last season) because we put the ball in play. And I think when you put the ball in play, good things can happen. And that’s the outlook that we’re taking. Our pitching has been pretty good. Our starting pitching has been really good. And if we do that, we match up well.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: RHP Braves Julio Teheran (4-1, 3.91 ERA) at Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-3, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez, in his second major league start, settled down after a rocky first inning to pitch five scoreless innings. Perez, who went through bouts with his command, walking in the only run he gave up in the first, allowed seven hits, six of those singles, with seven strikeouts and a walk in six innings. He also hit a batter in 106 pitches (59). “Little shaky in the first inning. I think he had like 30 pitches in the first inning or thereabouts, but he bounced back and he did a nice job,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

--RHP Nick Masset hadn’t given up an earned run in six games, but his performance Monday night will have him tossing and turning. Masset served up three home runs in the eighth inning, with OF Andre Ethier hitting the go-ahead one. PH Alex Guerrero and SS Jimmy Rollins also went deep off Masset, who allowed four runs and three hits in an inning. Masset has a 10.71 ERA in 21 appearances (23 earned runs in 19.1 innings) against the Dodgers.

--OF Eric Young Jr. celebrated his 30th birthday. Young appeared as a pinch-hitter and grounded out to third in the seventh inning.

--OF Cameron Maybin had his nine-game hitting streak snapped. Maybin went 0-for-3 with a walk and run.

--INF Chris Johnson went 0-for-1 in his first rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett before the game was suspended due to rain. He could rejoin the Braves on Thursday. Johnson has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 1 with a fractured left hand.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Little shaky in the first inning. I think he had like 30 pitches in the first inning or thereabouts, but he bounced back and he did a nice job.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, of Braves rookie Williams Perez, who allowed a run on seven hits in six innings Monday against the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI exam May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He was rehabbing in Florida in mid-May. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on May 25, and he is expected to be activated May 28.

--LHP Alex Wood (stomach flu) missed his scheduled start May 22. He will make his next scheduled start May 27.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13 and is out for the season.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Eric Young Jr.