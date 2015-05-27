Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The trade was on. Then it was off. Then it was on again.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers worked out a multi-player deal Monday night that would send infielder Alberto Callaspo from the Braves to the Dodgers in exchange for veteran third baseman Juan Uribe. Four pitchers were also involved.

The Braves will reportedly get right-hander Chris Withrow from the Dodgers. Withrow is currently rehabbing from both Tommy John surgery and a back surgery in December. The hard-throwing reliever could pitch before the end of the season.

The Dodgers will receive left-handers Eric Stults and Ian Thomas and right-hander Juan Jaime.

But it almost didn’t happen. As a free agent signed last winter, Callaspo cannot be traded without his approval before June 15 and he originally vetoed the trade. Talking to reporters before the game Tuesday, Callaspo said he hoped to stay with the Braves all season.

“I just signed my contract here, so I just want to finish my season here,” Callaspo said. “So let’s see what happens.”

That changed quickly. Callaspo was scratched from the starting lineup just before Tuesday’s 8-0 loss to the Dodgers. He changed his mind and accepted the trade.

Signed to a one-year, $3 million deal, the 32-year-old Callaspo hit just .206 in 37 games with the Braves and was going to become expendable with third baseman Chris Johnson expected back from the DL later this week.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-23

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 2-2, 3.83 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-1, 1.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran (4-2) lasted just 4 1/3 innings, knocked around for eight runs on 10 hits with three walks (one intentional) and a strikeout in Tuesday’s blowout by the Dodgers. Teheran coasted through the first three innings with little trouble, but the Dodgers nailed him for six runs in the fourth, a season high for them in an inning, and two more in the fifth to break the contest open. “These guys swing the bats real well,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “The execution of the pitches was not as good as we’ve seen them. We’ve got to work on that.”

--OF Nick Markakis recorded three of Atlanta’s five hits in Tuesday’s loss. Markakis went 3-for-4 with a double. He is hitting .333 in the last 20 games.

--LHP Eric Stults made his first relief appearance since Aug. 2, 2012. Stults, who relieved RHP Julio Teheran, allowed just a hit in 3 2/3 innings.

--INF Alberto Callaspo was a late scratch for the second game in a row, but this time it appears imminent the Braves are dealing him. Callaspo is expected to be part of a deal with the Dodgers for 3B Juan Uribe. Neither player played in Tuesday’s contest.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These guys swing the bats real well. The execution of the pitches was as not as good as we’ve seen them. We’ve got to work on that.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Johnson (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. An MRI exam May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises but no new fracture. He was rehabbing in Florida in mid-May. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on May 25, and he is expected to be activated May 28.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13 and is out for the season.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rome on May 25.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Eric Young Jr.