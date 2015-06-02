Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Alex Wood, outside of one night in Washington, has been outstanding this season. And the scary part for the Atlanta Braves’ opponents is he only now feels he is hitting his stride.

Wood has allowed only three earned runs in his past three starts, including one run on seven hits over eight innings in the Braves’ 8-1 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

“The last two starts, I’ve started to get everything together,” Wood said. “Now it’s more about getting the consistency and repeatability so I won’t have as much to work on.”

Not that Wood was a slouch prior to this recent run even though he didn’t have the victories to show for it.

The left-hander allowed three runs or fewer in each of his first three starts, and then he threw 5 2/3 shutout innings at Philadelphia on April 24. He cratered on April 29, giving up five runs in five innings to end a streak of 15 straight starts allowing three runs or fewer.

Since then, Wood resumed his prior form and allowed only nine earned runs in five starts.

After yet another no-decision May 10 against the Nationals, Wood has won three straight.

“I don’t think he’s done anything other than pitching really well,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He’s been giving us really quality starts.”

Wood’s emergence of late, combined with the work of right-hander Shelby Miller, is giving the Braves a formidable one-two combination in their rotation as they work to keep pace with Washington in the National League East.

Given Gonzalez’s expressed concerns this weekend about right-hander Julio Teheran, Atlanta needs whatever quality starts it can find.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-25

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-2, 1.48 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 3-6, 5.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Cameron Maybin did not play Monday due to what manager Fredi Gonzalez said was a slight quad or groin strain. Maybin started in 25 of the Braves’ prior 27 games and has hit safely in 13 of his past 16.

--2B Kelly Johnson has started playing catch and taking some swings. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 13 due to a left oblique strain.

--LHP Alex Wood put together another stellar outing against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run and scattering seven hits over eight innings. Wood struck out four and did not walk a batter for the first time since Aug. 31. Wood has allowed a total of three earned runs and four overall in his past three starts spanning 22 innings. Asked if Wood is doing anything differently his past few starts, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said, “I don’t think he’s done anything other than pitching really well.”

--1B Freddie Freeman grounded out to end Atlanta’s three-run rally in the second, but he made up for it in his next two at-bats. Freeman homered deep to center field in the fifth -- his seventh homer overall and second in as many days -- and added an RBI single in the sixth. It was a rare good night for Freeman, who entered the game in a 13-for-64 (.203) slump. On Sunday, Freeman’s streak of starting 217 consecutive games ended. “We gave him five innings, six innings off (Sunday), and that was enough to get him going again,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez.

--CF Todd Cunningham extended his hitless streak to 0-for-19 but still managed to score two runs. Cunningham was intentionally walked in the second and came around to score on a single by Andrelton Simmons. In the sixth, he was hit by a pitch, went to second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third on scored on a double by Jace Peterson. Cunningham has one hit in 28 at-bats since a 9-for-15 start after being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 15.

--SS Andrelton Simmons singled twice and doubled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Simmons is 15-for-37 (.405) during the streak, raising his batting average 29 points to .277. Prior to the 10-game run, Simmons was on a 6-for-44 (.136) skid. “I don’t even want to talk about him,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said with a wry smile. “Every time I talk about him, he goes 0-for-14 or something like that.”

--RHP Cody Martin was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, and he joined the Atlanta bullpen. In 17 relief outings for the Braves previously this season, he went 2-2 with a 4.12 ERA. Martin was 1-1 with one save and an 0.96 ERA in three games (two starts) for Gwinnett.

--LHP Donnie Veal was designated for assignment Monday when the Braves recalled RHP Cody Martin. In five relief outings for Atlanta, Veal had no decisions and a 14.54 ERA. He was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 17 appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You always live for those situations, and you want to come through. Fortunately, I got another opportunity and was able to come through.” -- 1B Freddie Freeman, who grounded out with the bases loaded in the third inning Monday but hit a two-run homer in the fifth and an RBI single in the sixth during the Braves’ 8-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cameron Maybin (sore left leg) did not play June 1. He is day-to-day.

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He resumed some light baseball-related activities May 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rome on May 25, then moved his rehab to Double-A Carolina on May 29.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Cody Martin

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Eric Young Jr.