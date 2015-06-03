Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- It had to happen sometime, right?

For the first time in 11 starts this season, Atlanta Braves right-hander Shelby Miller gave up more than two runs in a game when he was tagged for four while getting a no-decision against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Miller gave up six hits and a season-high six walks before leaving with runners on first and second and one out in the fifth inning. The Braves’ five-run sixth inning took him off the hook in a game Atlanta lost 7-6.

Miller entered the game with a major-league-leading 1.48 ERA and left at 1.89, but his shortest outing of the season Tuesday broke a streak of nine consecutive quality starts.

“I didn’t really get in the groove-type thing, but those kind of days happen,” Miller said. “You are still human. You look at Felix Hernandez’s start yesterday and other guys who are doing well’s starts, it is going to happen”.

Miller was definitely not himself. He threw 99 pitches in a three-hit shutout of Philadelphia on May 5 and 94 pitches in a two-hit shutout of Miami on May 17. He gave up only four runs and six walks in five May starts.

On Tuesday, he threw 100 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.

“Shelby struggled for the first time the whole year,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He was battling his mechanics a little bit, and his command was not like we have seen it before, but nevertheless we had a chance to win the ballgame.”

Miller seemed most disappointed by his six walks, including a two-out walk to Arizona right-hander Josh Collmenter that preceded a two-run single by Ender Inciarte in the second inning. Two batters later, Miller walked Paul Goldschmidt with the bases loaded to force in a run.

“That is terrible. That is horrible,” Miller said of walking Collmenter. “It is a little bit of everything. I just can’t get balls over the plate. Mechanics, maybe I was working a little quicker than I should have been, but that is all excuses. This game is not made for excuses, and there is no reason to go out there and walk six batters. There is no reason to go out there and walk the pitcher.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 3-2, 3.96 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-2, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (2-1) took his first career loss when he gave up a two-run homer to Arizona CF A.J. Pollock with two outs in the seventh inning of a 7-6 defeat. Cunniff walked LF Ender Inciarte after getting ahead in the count, 1-2, to bring up Pollock. “I just made a bad pitch and he crushed it,” Cunniff said of Pollock. “I was just trying to throw a strike, outside corner. He just went with it.” Of the walk to Inciarte, Cunniff said: “It killed me. I had him 1-2 but couldn’t finish him.”

--RHP Peter Moylan was activated and assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Moylan signed a minor league deal with a spring training invitation last winter, and the initial plan was to have him serve as the pitching coach at short-season Class A Danville of the Appalachian League. “(Atlanta general manager) John Hart saw him throw a couple of weeks ago and said he was throwing quite well,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “So, shoot, why not?” Moylan, 36, missed the 2014 season after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in March. He is 21-9 with four saves and 2.80 ERA in nine seasons, the first eight with Atlanta from 2006-12.

--CF Cameron Maybin (groin/quad) was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game but could be ready to play Wednesday, Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. Maybin is hitting .256 with five homers, seven stolen bases and 22 RBIs in 43 games since being acquired the day before the start of the regular season in the trade that sent RHP Craig Kimbrel and OF Melvin Upton to San Diego. He has hit safely in 13 of his past 16 games.

--CF Todd Cunningham was 3-for-4 with a doubles and two RBIs, breaking an 0-for-19 drought with a soft single to center field in the second inning. Cunningham made his second consecutive start on place of Cameron Maybin (groin/quad). Despite the bad run, he is hitting .277 since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 15.

--SS Andrelton Simmons went 0-for-5 Tuesday, ending a 10-game hitting streak, one short of his career high. He hit .405 during the streak, and despite the 0-fer is batting .270 with 12 doubles, three homers and 21 RBIs this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is just a tough day.” -- RHP Shelby Miller, who lasted just 4 1/3 innings Tuesday in the Braves’ 7-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cameron Maybin (sore left leg) did not play June 1-2. He is day-to-day.

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He resumed some light baseball-related activities May 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rome on May 25, then moved his rehab to Double-A Carolina on May 29.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Cody Martin

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Eric Young Jr.