Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Although the bullpen has been biggest area of concern for the Atlanta Braves over the last two weeks, the club took a step on Friday to bolster its offense.

The Braves parted ways with veteran outfielder Eric Young Jr., who was designated for assignment, and activated outfielder Joey Terdoslavich.

Terdoslavich appeared to have made the team in spring training, but wound up on the 15-day disabled list after spraining his left wrist in an unusual unassisted double play on March 21.

“It’s good to be back,” Terdoslavich said. “I‘m happy to be playing again and sitting in the training room.”

Terdoslavich played nine rehab games for three different minor league teams and hit .310 (9-for-29) with four doubles.

“He’s been in Orlando getting ready and making some minor league starts,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He’s been swinging the bat. He can help us off the bench.”

Terdoslavich played 55 games with the Braves in 2013 and hit .215. He played in nine games for the club in 2014 as a September call-up and hit .300 with two doubles and two RBIs. He hit .256 with 15 homers and 61 RBIs in 138 games for Triple-A Gwinnett in 2014.

Young was batting .169 with three stolen bases in 35 games. He had been primarily used as a pinch hitter for the last month after Cameron Maybin earned the everyday starting job in center field. Young made the club as a free agent in the spring, but didn’t carry that momentum into the regular season. His batting average hasn’t been over .200 since April 14 and his last start was May 12.

“He was a going to be our regular center fielder until we got Maybin at the end of spring training,” Gonzalez said. “Maybin has been playing well and E.Y. hasn’t been producing because he hasn’t been playing.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-28

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 3-3, 5.34 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 4-2, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran (4-2, 4.87) will try to find the consistency that has eluded him. After allowing one run in seven innings against the Brewers on May 21, Teheran has allowed 11 runs over 10 1/3 innings over his two previous starts. Teheran is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in four career appearances, three starts, against Pittsburgh and beat the Pirates 6-2 in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2014.

--RHP Williams Perez struggled with wildness for five innings. The rookie allowed four runs on five hits and five walks, with five strikeouts but received no decision. It was the first time in four starts that he allowed more than one run. He has totaled nine walks in his last two starts.

--CF Cameron Maybin had his second consecutive three-hit game. He has five multi-hit games over the last seven and has 10 for the season. Maybin batted leadoff in place of ailing 2B Jace Peterson and stole his eighth base. Maybin lifted his batting average to .280.

--2B Jace Peterson was out of the lineup on Friday with soreness in his left hand. He felt discomfort between his thumb and index finger. Peterson, who is hitting .262, has been the team’s everyday leadoff hitter since May 15. He is not expected to play Saturday and is listed as day-to-day.

--OF Joey Terdoslavich was activated from the disabled list. He missed the first 53 games after spraining his left wrist in an unusual unassisted double play on March 21 in spring training. He played nine rehab games for three different minor league teams and hit .310 (9-for-29) with four doubles.

--OF Eric Young Jr. was designated for assignment. In 35 games, Young was batting .169 with three stolen bases. He had been primarily used as a pinch hitter for the last month after Cameron Maybin earned the everyday starting job in center field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When your starter doesn’t go deep, you kind of get exposed. We had five opportunities to get a shutdown inning and only converted four of them. Those are big innings.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He resumed some light baseball-related activities May 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Cody Martin

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Joey Terdoslavich