Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

ATLANTA -- Searching for any possible help for their bullpen woes, the Atlanta Braves promoted veteran right-hander David Aardsma after just one relief appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett.

“He signed with the right team,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Atlanta also just added veteran left-hander Dana Eveland on a minor league deal and he could be the next in line for a promotion from Gwinnett.

The Braves lost for the 13th time Monday after being ahead or tied in the seventh inning and had the worst bullpen ERA in the majors at 4.90.

Cody Martin, who took the loss in the series opener against San Diego by allowing two runs in the 11th inning, was optioned to Gwinnett to make room for Aardsma.

Gonzalez didn’t waste any time getting Aardsma into a game and the veteran responded by retiring the only batter in faced Tuesday against the Padres with a runner in scoring position.

Aardsma was signed by the Braves after opting out of his minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He converted 15 straight save opportunities for Triple-A Oklahoma City and had a 2.41 ERA in 20 games.

The 33-year-old pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts for Gwinnett on Sunday.

Aardsma had last pitched in the majors with the New York Mets in 2013. He came into this year with 298 career appearances and a 4.23 ERA.

The Braves bullpen has continuously imploded for more than two weeks, posting a 7.82 ERA over a 14-game stretch.

“You just have to keep running them out there,” Gonzalez said.

Aardsma is the 18th reliever already employed by the Braves this season. They used just 13 both last year and 2013.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 3-5, 3.75 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 1-0, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Joey Terdoslavich hit the first homer of his major league career leading off the eighth inning as a pinch hitter to break a tie against San Diego and complete the Braves’ comeback in the 6-5 victory. It was just his fourth at-bat of the season after spending two months on the disabled list and he had been hitless previously. Terdoslavich, whose roster spot is in jeopardy, had 79 at-bats for the Braves in 2013 and 10 last season. He is the first Brave since Freddie Freeman in 2010 to hit his first homer as a pinch hitter.

--RHP Williams Perez hopes to bounce back against the Padres on Wednesday after taking a step back in his previous start after two impressive outings. The rookie walked five and gave up four runs in five innings against Pittsburgh in a no-decision. Perez had worked six and seven innings in his previous two starts, picking up his first major league win at San Francisco by blanking the Giants in four hits.

--RHP David Aardsma was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett after signing a minor league deal with the Braves just three days earlier and retired the only batter he faced against the Padres on Tuesday. He had last pitched in the majors with the New York Mets in 2013, going 2-2 with a 4.31 ERA in 43 games. Aardsma, 33, was 15-for-15 in save opportunities before option out of his minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and signing with the Braves. He served as Seattle’s closer in 2009 and 2010.

--RHP Cody Martin was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday after he gave up two 11th-inning runs in a loss San Diego the night before. He allowed 11 hits and nine earned runs over five innings in his last seven appearances for the Braves. Martin, 25, appeared in 21 games and was 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA.

--OF/3B Kelly Johnson, on the disabled list since mid-May with a right oblique strain, is expected to be activated no later than Thursday. He played left field in his second rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday and had a two-run triple. Despite the stint on the DL, Johnson is second on the Braves with his six homers and has 18 RBIs in 28 games. He was batting .259 when he tweaked his side at Cincinnati on May 14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt like the coolest thing I’ve ever done. It was pretty special” -- OF Joey Terdoslavich, who was hitless in his only three at-bats this season before hitting his first career homer that helped the Braves defeat the Padres.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He resumed some light baseball-related activities May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on June 8 and is expected to be activated no later than June 11.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Todd Cunningham

OF Joey Terdoslavich