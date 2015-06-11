Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves were so eager to get Kelly Johnson back on the active roster that they were willing to ship out the previous night’s hero.

Johnson, who missed 24 games with a right oblique strain, was activated on Wednesday and Joey Terdoslavich was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett. Terdoslavich had connected for his first home run on Tuesday night, which turned out to be the game winner.

“It can be a cruel game sometimes,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Kelly is coming off the DL and he’s ready to go. He’s our starter and when he’s healthy, he plays.”

Johnson was batting .259 with six homers and 18 RBIs when he was injured on May 13 after taking a swing. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He played two rehab games with Gwinnett, going 1-for-7, and declaring himself ready to return.

It didn’t take Johnson long to make an impact. He had an RBI single in his first at-bat of his return and went 3-for-4.

Johnson will primarily play left field, but can also be used at third base. He will likely see less action at third since the club’s acquisition of Juan Uribe.

“He’ll play a lot more in left field, but we feel we can run him out there at third base when we want to have more left-handed bats in the lineup,” Gonzalez said.

Terdoslavich was told about his demotion prior to Wednesday’s game. He had made the team in spring training, but injured his wrist on a fluke defensive play and missed 53 games. He played in four games with Atlanta, all as a pinch hitter, and was 1-for-4 with a homer.

“I told him to go down to Gwinnett, get 40-50 at-bats and, if he’s doing well, he may be that bad off the bench,” Gonzalez said. “It was a hard conversation to have, but he took it like a professional.”

The team felt that Todd Cunningham is currently a better fit for the reserve outfielder role. He can play all three positions and has better speed.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-8, 4.05 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 4-2, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran (4-2, 4.87) is seeking his first victory since May 21. He’s 0-1 over his last three starts. Teheran allowed four runs in 7 1/3 innings in his last start against the Pirates, but was victimized by Atlanta’s shaky bullpen. Teheran is 2-1 with a 5.79 in three career starts against the Padres.

--RHP Williams Perez (2-0) retired the last eight batters he faced and struck out five against the Padres on Wednesday. He allowed only one unearned runs and four hits in seven innings. In five starts since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, the right-hander has allowed one or fewer runs four times and lowered his ERA to 1.80 as a starting pitcher. Perez also singled and scored a run.

--RHP Jim Johnson earned his third save with a perfect ninth inning on Wednesday. It was the 127th save of his career, ninth most among active pitchers. It was the third straight game in which Johnson has pitched, but manager Fredi Gonzalez didn’t want to go back to closer Jason Grilli for the third straight night. Gonzalez said Johnson would not be available on Thursday.

--SS Andrelton Simmons has hit into a league-leading 13 double plays. His streak of 22 games without grounding into a double play was the longest of the season, but ended in the fourth inning on Wednesday.

--LF Kelly Johnson was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday and inserted in the starting lineup. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and raised his average to .282. It was his second three-hit performance of the season. Johnson had been on the DL with a right oblique strain since May 15 and missed 24 games.

--OF Joey Terdoslavich was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Terdoslavich was 1-for-4 since activated on June 5, including a game-winning home run on June 9 against San Diego. Terdoslavich injured his left wrist on a sparking defensive play toward the end of spring training and missed 53 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There were a lot of good moments for him to learn and experience. It was good for him to go out in the seventh inning. He gave us an opportunity to win the game, and we converted.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, of RHP Williams Perez, who allowed only one unearned run over seven innings in a win over San Diego.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Kelly Johnson (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He resumed some light baseball-related activities May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on June 8 and was activated June 10.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Trevor Cahill

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Todd Cunningham