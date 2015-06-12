Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Alex Wood was one Atlanta Brave not disappointed about the team hitting the road again.

The left-hander goes into his start against the Mets in New York on Friday night with a 4-0 record and 2.15 ERA in seven outings away from Atlanta.

In contrast, Wood is 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts at Turner Field.

Starting on the road against the Mets may even be extra good timing for Wood. In his last outing, the 23-year-old was banished by home plate umpire Mark Carlson leaving the field after Pittsburgh’s three-run fifth inning.

“Woody can’t get thrown out of that game,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “... He’s got to keep his composure a bit.”

Wood takes a 3-0 record and 1.23 ERA over his past three road starts into the series opener against the Mets in New York. He has to put his last home outing behind him, though.

“I said something to (Carlson) first, never cussed at him, never did anything. I said I thought two of the pitches were strikes,” Wood recalled.

“As I was walking away, I guess he decided that it was going to be good to throw me out of the game. Which I didn’t think was appropriate. I didn’t try to show him up, didn’t say anything to him during the inning.”

Wood is still looking for his first victory against the Mets, going 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA in six career starts. He had a no-decision in Atlanta on April 12, striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings while allowing three runs.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 4-3, 3.36 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 8-4, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Freddie Freeman was 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs on Thursday against the Padres. He is batting .375 (15-for-40) with four homers and 11 RBIs in 10 games this month. The homer was his 11th and he is hitting .304 with 37 RBIs.

--LHP Alex Wood tries to stay perfect on the road as the Braves open a three-game series against the Mets on Friday in New York. He is 4-0 with a 2.15 ERA in seven starts away from Atlanta, but 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA at home. Wood lost to Pittsburgh at home last Sunday and was ejected after a three-run fifth inning for complaining about balls and strikes. He has won his past three road starts, posting a 1.23 ERA.

--RHP Trevor Cahill was designated for assignment on Thursday after going 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA in three starts and 12 relief appearances. He was acquired from Arizona just before the start of the season and the Braves are paying $5.5 million of his $12 million salary. Cahill, 27, was 18-8 with a 2.97 ERA with Oakland in 2010, but has been in decline since. He was 3-12 with a 5.61 ERA for Arizona last season.

--LHP Dana Eveland, who has appeared in 144 major league games, was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and walked the only batter he faced against the Padres. He made just one relief appearance with Gwinnett, retiring five straight batters and striking three of them out. Eveland, 31, opted out of his minor league deal with Boston after posting a 1.54 ERA in 16 games with Triple-A Pawtucket and signed with the Braves. He had a 2.63 ERA in 30 relief appearances for the New York Mets last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The last four innings, things kind of went their way. Things started bouncing their way.” -- Braves 1B Freddie Freeman, after a loss to San Diego on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Todd Cunningham