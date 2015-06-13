Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Their tattered bullpen technically didn’t cost the Atlanta Braves the game Friday. But the unreliability of the Braves’ relievers certainly impacted the decision-making process by both managers in the Braves’ 5-3 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

With the Braves down 3-2 and third baseman Juan Uribe at second base with two outs in the sixth, Mets manager Terry Collins called for right-hander Bartolo Colon to intentionally walk the eighth-place hitter, shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez had pinch-hitter Todd Cunningham in the on-deck circle as Simmons stepped to the plate, but once Simmons was walked, Gonzalez pulled back Cunningham and sent up left-handed pitcher Alex Wood to hit.

The gamble nearly worked when Wood laid down a nearly perfect bunt that rolled just foul, but Wood eventually grounded out to Colon.

Wood, who had given up three runs through five innings, surrendered a run apiece in the sixth and seventh. But Gonzalez, burned all season by a bullpen that entered Friday with the worst ERA in the majors at 4.75 as well as five blown saves and five losses this month alone, expressed no regrets about his decision afterward.

“I chose to let him hit there because -- you know our situation in the bullpen and he’s pitching really good enough,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t want to cover three innings out of the bullpen -- three innings for sure, possibility of four innings out of the bullpen in that situation. But I felt good about him that I let him hit there.”

The Braves did get 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief out of a pair of relative newcomers, right-hander David Aardsma and right-hander Nick Masset. Aardsma was promoted to the Braves on Tuesday while Masset signed May 19. Another reliever, left-hander Dana Eveland, made his Braves debut on Thursday as Atlanta tries to piece together a bullpen that has just one returnee from last season (left-hander Luis Avilan).

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-2, 1.84 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 7-4, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller will look to continue his breakout season when he takes the mound for the Braves on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Miller didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Monday, when he gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings in the Braves’ 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. The no-decision extended Miller’s winless streak to four starts, a stretch in which he is 0-1 despite a 2.96 ERA. He hasn’t won since May 17, when he carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning before settling for a two-hit shutout in a 6-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. Entering play Friday, Miller ranked second in the National League in ERA at 1.84 and led the NL shutouts (two) and fewest hits allowed per nine innings (6.0). Miller is 0-1 with a 2.63 ERA in three appearances (two starts) against the Mets. He will be facing the Mets for the first time since June 12, 2013, when he took the defeat for the St. Louis Cardinals after allowing four runs over six innings in a 5-1 loss at Citi Field.

--RF Nick Markakis had a night to forget Thursday, when he went 0-for-5 and stranded nine baserunners in the Braves’ 5-3 loss to the Mets. Markakis flew out with a runner on first in the fourth, grounded out to leave the bases loaded in the fifth, hit into a run-scoring double play with the bases loaded in the seventh and ended the game in the ninth by hitting into a double play with the bases loaded. The rough night dropped Markakis’ overall batting average to .298. He has no homers, 17 RBIs and a .392 on-base percentage in 60 games.

--1B Freddie Freeman reached base in each of his final four plate appearances in Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Mets. After grounding out in the first, Freeman singled for the Braves’ first hit in the fourth, drew an intentional walk in the fifth and coaxed free passes in the seventh and ninth. But Freeman never got beyond first base thanks to the struggles of RF Nick Markakis, who went 0-for-5 batting behind Freeman. The three walks tied a career high for Freeman, who has reached base in 33 of his last 37 games. Freeman leads the Braves in all three Triple Crown categories this season with a .306 average, 11 homers and 37 RBIs.

--LHP Alex Wood took the loss Friday, when he gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings as the Braves fell to the Mets, 5-3. Wood’s unearned run was a result of a throwing error he made trying to pick off Mets LF John Mayberry at second base in the sixth. Wood did help his own cause in the fifth, when he had an RBI fielder’s choice to pull the Braves within 3-2. He is 4-4 this year with a 3.56 ERA in 12 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Their add-on runs in the sixth and in the seventh, they were big for them, obviously.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a loss to the Mets on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Todd Cunningham