Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Williams Perez helped solve the Atlanta Braves’ bullpen problems on Saturday afternoon. Now they need him to do his best to keep another bullpen issue from arising on Monday.

Perez will start for the Braves on Monday night, when Atlanta opens a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He’ll be taking the mound about 48 hours after he earned the save Saturday by throwing a scoreless 11th inning in a win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

“We’ll monitor him a little bit, but he’s fine,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said Sunday following a 10-8 loss to the Mets at Citi Field.

Perez was thrust into the emergency closer’s role by the tattered state of the Braves’ bullpen -- which was torn to shreds again Sunday, when right-handed starter Mike Foltynewicz was staked to leads of 5-1 and 8-3 but couldn’t get out of the fifth inning.

Right-handers Brandon Cunniff and David Aardsma, neither of whom were available on Saturday due to recent workloads, combined to throw 1 2/3 innings Sunday. In addition, left-handed pitcher Luis Avilan, who took the loss after giving up the go-ahead three-run homer to Mets center fielder Juan Lagares in the sixth inning Sunday, threw an inning for the second straight game.

Braves relievers have a 4.64 ERA and have been saddled with 15 losses and 13 blown saves -- including six losses and six blown saves this month alone.

“There’s still more moves to make, more things to try,” Gonzalez said. “There are a few more combinations there we can do until we find something that works.”

On Monday, the best combination for the Braves will be one that starts with a long outing by Perez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 2-0, 2.78 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 4-6, 5.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez will look to earn a win just two days after he earned a save when he takes the mound for the Braves on Monday night in the opener of a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Perez recorded his first major league save Saturday, when he allowed two hits in a scoreless inning to close out the Braves’ 5-3, 11-inning win over the New York Mets. It was his second professional save and first since June 23, 2012, when he was pitching for rookie-level Danville. Perez earned the win in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings as the Braves beat the San Diego Padres, 4-1. He has never faced the Red Sox.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz continued to struggle Sunday, when he was staked to a four-run lead in the third and a five-run lead in the fourth yet was chased in the fifth inning of what turned out to be a 10-8 loss to the Mets. Foltynewicz took the mound in the third with a 5-1 lead but gave up a two-run single to SS Wilmer Flores. The Astros scored three times in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 8-3 before Foltynewicz gave up solo homers to Mets LF Darrell Ceciliani and 2B Dilson Herrera. In the fifth, Foltynewicz gave up a one-out single to 1B Lucas Duda before being pulled for RHP Brandon Cunniff, who gave up a two-run homer to C Travis d‘Arnaud. Overall on Sunday, Foltynewicz was charged with six runs (five earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out three. In his last three starts, Foltynewicz has given up 16 runs (14 earned) on 29 hits over 15 2/3 innings as his seasonal ERA has soared from 3.96 to 5.19.

--2B Jace Peterson came within a triple of the cycle Sunday, when he went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the Braves’ 10-8 loss to the Mets. Peterson singled and scored in the first, hit a three-run homer in the second and doubled and scored in the fourth. But he fell short of the seventh cycle in franchise history when he flew out in his final two at-bats. The three hits and three runs tied career highs for Peterson, who also had three hits and three runs against the San Francisco Giants on May 30. Peterson has hit in eight straight games, during which he is batting .400 (14-of-35) to raise his overall average from .262 to .285. He has two homers and 27 RBIs in 207 at-bats.

--INF/OF Kelly Johnson produced his second three-hit game in the last four games on Sunday, when he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored in the Braves’ 10-8 loss to the Mets. Johnson doubled and scored in the second before delivering RBI singles in the third and fourth innings as the Braves jumped out to an 8-3 lead. He also had three hits against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. The three-hit game Sunday was the 53rd of Johnson’s career. He is hitting .281 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 96 at-bats this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We gave up some runs and couldn’t stop them from scoring.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a loss to the Mets on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Todd Cunningham