Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Jonny Gomes was traded before, but there was something about last July 31, when the Boston Red Sox surprised the veteran outfielder by including him in a trade with the Oakland A‘s, that felt different.

“I truly didn’t get a chance to say goodbyes,” Gomes said.

Gomes, now with the Atlanta Braves, wasn’t only talking about his former teammates. He spent only 1 1/2 seasons in Boston, but during that time, he grew to call the city his home, developing relationships with fans who he won’t forget.

And so, upon arriving in town late Sunday night for a two-game interleague series against the Red Sox, Gomes had dinner with Boston first baseman Mike Napoli, then visited Boylston Street and the site of the Boston Marathon bombings.

“Had to go check on the finish line,” Gomes said. “Really, I think that’s an American monument now. That climbs American history. Hundreds of years from now, people are going to check on that finish line.”

Gomes was less than one month into his first season with the Sox in 2013 when the Marathon bombings occurred. The team rallied around the tragedy, ultimately winning the World Series. And during the victory parade, Gomes joined catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia in placing the World Series trophy and a Red Sox jersey on the finish line.

Although Gomes maintains friendships with several of his ex-teammates, he wasn’t about to feel sorry for the fact that the Red Sox are 11 games under .500 after the Braves beat them 4-1 Monday night.

“I‘m not here to give advice by any means,” said Gomes, who went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts but robbed close friend Dustin Pedroia of a hit with a diving catch in left field. “I went over, a lot of good friends in that clubhouse even on the staff, but I wear a different uniform now. I‘m here to hopefully put two more losses in their loss column. The bond that we built and the ring that we have says ‘2013.’ It’s 2015.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 4-2, 4.78 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 5-6, 5.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez rose to the occasion once again Monday in the Braves’ 4-2 win over the Red Sox. The rookie didn’t give up an earned run for the second consecutive start, and he is now one of only five major league pitchers without a loss in five-plus starts this season. The 24-year-old, who also pitched an inning of relief Saturday, allowed five hits, all singles, and had two walks and two strikeouts in six innings.

--LF Jonny Gomes was cheered while going 0-for-3 in his return to Fenway Park. The former Red Sox fan favorite played 1 1/2 seasons in Boston, and he hit a big three-run home run in a 4-2 win in Game 4 of the 2013 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. “I’ve been in a couple organizations, and I always thought that it was cool when an opposing player comes back, you get the standing ovation,” Gomes said. “It’s pretty cool that the fans appreciate you, and obviously these are pretty knowledgeable fans.”

--C A.J. Pierzynski was not as fortunate as teammate Jonny Gomes, as the veteran backstop was serenaded with boos in his first game back in Boston since the Red Sox cut ties with him after 72 games in 2014. Pierzynski had a rough go in Boston, but he isn’t holding any grudges. “A.J. has fond memories here,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I know he didn’t finish the way he wanted to finish here, but he always had good things to say about this place.”

--RF Nick Markakis recorded his 23rd multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Markakis also extended his errorless streak, which began in 2012, to 390 games -- two shy of major leagues’ all-time mark for an outfielder, set by Darren Lewis.

--C Christian Bethancourt was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after a rough start to the season. The struggling prospect hit .208 with a homer and nine RBIs in 29 games this year.

--C Ryan Lavarnway had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace C Christian Bethancourt, but he did not play Monday. Lavarnway is joining his second team this season after batting .107 (3-for-28) in 10 game with the Orioles to start the year.

--RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits in 7 1/3 innings for a 6.14 ERA in four major league relief outings earlier this year. Marimon was 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA in nine games (eight starts) for Gwinnett.

--OF Todd Cunningham was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for RHP Sugar Ray Marimon. Cunningham hit .239 (17-for-71) with no home runs and four RBIs in 26 games for Atlanta.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve just been impressed with the young man, just with the way he’s carried himself. He knows how to pitch.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Williams Perez, who led the Braves to a 4-2 win over the Red Sox on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes