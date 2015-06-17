Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The irony isn’t lost on Ryan Lavarnway.

With the Atlanta Braves deciding to send rookie catcher Christian Bethancourt back to the minor leagues, Lavarnway’s return to the majors comes against his former team, the Boston Red Sox.

“Realistically, I was just hoping to get some consistent at-bats and really get back to having success at the plate and kind of seeing what happens,” said Lavarnway, who signed a minor league contract with the Braves after batting .107 in 28 at-bats with the Baltimore Orioles and getting released earlier this season. “(The promotion) was a surprise to me.”

Bethancort’s performance was a disappointment to the Braves, who hoped the 23-year-old would emerge as their No. 1 catcher. Instead, he batted .208 with one home run and a .528 OPS in 29 games and was charged with six passed balls in 236 1/3 innings.

As a result, Bethancourt lost playing time to veteran A.J. Pierzynski. Ultimately, the Braves decided to send him back to Triple-A to get more seasoning.

“We think the world of him,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He’s still in our plans in the future. He’s a force catching. I think he’s a major league catcher. But right now, he’s not getting very much playing time, and we need him to play a little bit more. He’s not the first guy to go down and come back up and have a stellar career, and he won’t be the last guy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-4, 5.45 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 4-4, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran couldn’t get over the hump Tuesday as late burst of offense from the Boston Red Sox bats knocked him out of the game in the seventh inning of an eventual 9-4 loss. The right-hander fell to 4-3, surrendering a career-high 13 hits and coughing up six earned runs on 13 hits and a walk. “It seems like he needs to do something against those left-handed hitters; they’re just wearing him out,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I don’t know if he’s just leaving balls over the plate. He’s got to find something to do to equalize it a little bit.”

--OF Nick Markakis drove in his third run in as many games, but more importantly, the right fielder extended his errorless streak to 391 games -- one shy of MLB’s record for an outfielder, set by Darren Lewis. Markakis will look to tie the record at home Wednesday against Boston.

--INF Freddie Freeman is now the owner of Atlanta’s longest hitting streak, as the first baseman collected a hit for the sixth consecutive game in Tuesday’s loss. Freeman has been swinging a hot bat as of late, driving in 18 runs in his last 18 games. The corner infielder has hit safely in his last nine games at American League ballparks dating back to Aug. 6, 2014.

--INF Jace Peterson went hitless in five at-bats Tuesday as he watched his career-best nine-game hitting streak come to an end. Still, the second baseman’s numbers at the plate this season are impressive, as he is batting .278 (60-for-216) and has two home runs and 28 RBIs.

--INF Andrelton Simmons was given a day off Tuesday after taking a pitch to the hand Monday. Simmons was officially day-to-day with a sore right hand and has said he is eager to get back in the lineup. This season, the shortstop is batting .267 with three home runs and 27 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If we can take care of stuff at home, we’ll be all right.” -- Braves 2B Kelly Johnson after a loss at Boston on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (sore right hand) did not play June 16, but if the swelling goes down, the Braves are hopeful that he will be ready to return as early as June 17.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes