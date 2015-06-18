Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The good news for the Braves is that Julio Teheran’s next scheduled start is in Atlanta. The bad news is that the New York Mets are sure to have a lot of left-handed hitters in their lineup on Sunday.

Teheran, an All-Star last season, has gone from staff ace to an enigma because he can’t win on the road or get lefties out.

The right-hander gave up a career-high 13 hits and saw his ERA jumped to 5.07 in a 9-4 loss to the Red Sox in Boston on Tuesday.

Teheran’s ERA on the road is a National League-worst 7.59 and left-handed hitters have bashed him at home or away, posting a .326 average with a .546 slugging percentage.

Obviously, something is amiss and apparently it isn’t physical.

Teheran insists he feels OK. Fredi Gonzalez seconds that.

“Health-wise, he’s fine,” the manager said. “Velocity’s fine.”

The results aren‘t, though.

Gonzalez met with pitching coach Roger McDowell immediate after Tuesday’s game to discuss the struggles.

Teheran is leaving balls in the middle of the plate, especially against lefties.

“We need to do something, whether it’s pitch selection or command,” Gonzalez said.

Teheran, who won 14 games each of the past two seasons, is as mystified as anyone with his struggles this season. Maybe he is in denial.

“Yeah, a couple of base hits they got me, it was location,” he said. “Other than that I was commanding pretty good, throwing a lot of strikes, throwing all my pitches, and I feel good.”

But Teheran’s not missing many bats against lefties.

“I don’t think I‘m doing anything different, (except) missing (location) a little bit more,” he said. “I feel the same, trying to throw in and out, change-up, my curveball, working the same way. I don’t know. That’s part of the game, sometimes you’re good, sometimes you try to do things the same way and it doesn’t work.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 3-6, 4.22 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-2, 2.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nick Markakis tied the major league record for outfielders with his 392nd consecutive errorless game Wednesday and drove in the tie-breaking run in the seventh inning as the Braves defeated the Red Sox. He has four RBIs in the past four games and is batting .301. Darren Lewis set the record from 1990 to 1994 that Markakis tied.

--1B Freddie Freeman had to leave Wednesday’s game after the sixth inning and had a cortisone shot in his right wrist. He will miss Thursday’s game against the Red Sox, snapping his streak of consecutive games at 234. Freeman, who was 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving, hopes to return in the New York Mets series that begins on Friday.

--SS Pedro Ciriaco had his second straight multi-hit game on Wednesday filling in for Andrelton Simmons. He was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs after getting two hits the day before against the Red Sox, one of his former teams. Ciriaco is batting .279 with eight RBIs in 43 at-bats.

--RHP Shelby Miller will try to pick up his first victory since he came within one out of a no-hitter at Miami on May 17 when he faces the Red Sox on Thursday. He is 0-1 with a 3.23 ERA in his past five starts. Miller has faced Boston just once. That was with St. Louis last season, when he worked seven innings in a no-decision. Miller allowed four

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz, who had struggled in his past three starts, was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. He was 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA in nine starts after opening the season with Gwinnett. Foltynewicz, 23, was acquired from Houston as part of the Evan Gattis trade over the winter. “Sometimes you’ve got to take a step back to take a step forward,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I told him ‘We’re going to see you again before the season is over.'”

--SS Daniel Castro was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday and had a pinch-hit single against the Red Sox in his first major league at-bat. He had a .286 batting average in 32 games for the G-Braves after hitting .389 in 23 games with Double-A Mississippi. Castro, 22, has never played in the majors and was called up to serve as infield insurance with Andrelton Simmons nursing a bruised hand.

--C Christian Bethancourt was 5-for-10 in his first two games with Triple-A Gwinnett after being sent down by the Braves. He had two hits Wednesday and three on Monday. Bethancourt, 23, was expected to be Atlanta’s regular catcher this season, but lost playing time to veteran A.J. Pierzynski. Bethancourt hit .208 in 27 games and had four passed ball in his last five games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It takes a lot for me to come out of a game. Hopefully, with treatment, I’ll be ready for the Mets series (on Friday). -- Braves 1B Freddie Freeman, who left Wednesday’s game with a sore wrist, ending a streak of 234 straight games played.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (sore right wrist) left the June 17 game and received a cortisone shot. He will sit out June 18, snapping his streak of consecutive games at 234. Freeman hopes to return to action June 19.

--SS Andrelton Simmons (sore right hand) did not play June 16, but if the swelling goes down, the Braves hope he will be ready to return as early as June 17.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes