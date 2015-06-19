Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Eury Perez became the 43rd player to wear an Atlanta Braves uniform this season when he was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and had his name written in the starting lineup.

Perez became the fifth left fielder used by manager Fredi Gonzalez and the seventh outfielder utilized by the club this season.

“We needed an outfielder,” Gonzalez said. “He can do anything. He can play all three positions, and he’s got major league experience.”

The Braves found themselves short in the outfield when Jonny Gomes tweaked a quad muscle and when Kelly Johnson was moved to first base as a temporary replacement for Freddie Freeman, who has a sore right wrist.

“With Kelly playing first base, we needed to have the corner covered,” Gonzalez said.

Gomes didn’t start, but was able to pinch-hit.

Perez went 1-for-4 in his Atlanta debut. He hit a single in the seventh inning.

Perez was given a chance to win a spot in spring training. He was picked up off waivers from the New York Yankees in the offseason and played 14 games in the spring but hit only .268. The reserve outfield jobs eventually were won by Kelly Johnson and Eric Young Jr., who was since waived.

Perez, 25, was having a good season with Triple-A Gwinnett. He was batting .296 and led the International League with 28 stolen bases. He was tied for eighth in the league with 67 hits.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 7-4, 2.33 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Wisler will make his big league debut Friday when he starts for the Braves against the Mets. Acquired along with OF Cameron Maybin in the offseason trade that sent RHP Craig Kimbrel and OF Melvin Upton Jr. to San Diego, Wisler is considered the top pitching prospect in the organization. He was 3-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 12 games with Triple-A Gwinnett. Until he was rocked for seven runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings in his previous start, Wisler posted a 1.96 ERA in his previous nine starts.

--RHP Shelby Miller allowed four runs Thursday against Boston, but three were unearned. Miller struck out four and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has gone six starts without a win, the last coming in the near no-hitter against Miami on May 17. He has one win over his past eight starts despite a 2.24 ERA during that stretch.

--RF Nick Markakis set a major league record among outfielders Thursday by playing in his 393rd consecutive game without committing an error. The streak dates back to Aug. 11, 2012. The previous record was set by Darren Lewis from 1990-94.

--CF Cameron Maybin had two hits and is batting .388 (26-for-67) in 15 games in June. He has nine multi-hit games this month and has nine runs. In 58 games overall this year, he is batting .300 with five homers and 33 RBIs.

--1B Freddie Freeman sat out with a sore right wrist. It ended a stretch of 234 consecutive games played, which was the longest active streak in the major leagues. He injured the wrist on an awkward swing Saturday and aggravated it Wednesday against the Red Sox. Freeman was given a shot in the wrist and is listed as day-to-day.

--OF Eury Perez was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and immediately placed in the starting lineup in left field. He went 1-for-4. The team was short in the outfield with Jonny Gomes nursing a tweaked quad and regular LF Kelly Johnson filling in at first base while Freddie Freeman is day-to-day with a sprained right wrist. Perez, claimed off waivers from the Yankees in the offseason, was hitting .296 with two homers and 28 stolen bases for Gwinnett.

--SS Daniel Castro was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett after a one-day stay with Atlanta. Castro made his debut Wednesday as a pinch hitter and delivered a single in his lone at-bat.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz, optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday, will start for Gwinnett on Friday. In nine major league starts, the rookie was 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA. He had 48 strikeouts in 52 innings. “We still feel like he’s a top-of-the-rotation pitcher,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

--RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Marimon was recalled Tuesday and pitched in one game during his latest major league stint, allowing three runs on four hits in one inning Tuesday against Boston. In five appearances for Atlanta this year, Marimon is 0-1 with an 8.64 ERA.

--SS Andrelton Simmons, who did not play Tuesday and Wednesday due to a sore right hand, was back in the lineup Thursday. He went 0-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He beat us.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on Red Sox RHP Clay Buchholz, who threw seven effective innings Thursday in Boston’s 5-2 win against Atlanta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (sore right wrist) left the June 17 game and received a cortisone shot. He did not play June 18. He is day-to-day.

--SS Andrelton Simmons (sore right hand) did not play June 16-17. He was back in the lineup June 18.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez