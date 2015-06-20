Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- It doesn’t look like Matt Wisler will be leaving the Atlanta starting rotation any time soon.

The rookie made his major league debut on Friday against the Mets and impressed with eight strong innings. He allowed one run on six hits with two strikeouts and outdueled New York’s Jacob deGrom, the 2014 Rookie of the Year.

Wisler became the second Atlanta starter to pitch at least eight innings and allow one or fewer runs in their debut. The other was John Smoltz in 1988.

“A.J. (Pierzynski, Atlanta catcher) was really excited,” Gonzalez said. “He said, ‘This guy can hit the glove anywhere I put it.’ And the kid did a nice job. ... For him to get the win was a special night.”

Wisler was advertised as a pitcher who can effectively throw four pitches for strikes rather than someone who blows batters away with their velocity.

“It’s nice to see a young kid come in and not throw 99 (mph) and not the bull every third pitch,” Gonzalez said. “He comes in with a nice mix and throws the ball over the plate and finds the strike zone. It’s nice to see that.”

The right-hander threw only 88 pitches, 63 of them for strikes.

“He’s got a good arm, he’s got a good slider,” New York manager Terry Collins said. “Thing that was most impressive was the strikes. You look up and he’s got 60-something strikes in less than 90 pitches. That’s pretty good.”

Wisler was acquired along with center fielder Cameron Maybin from San Diego in a deal that sent reliever Craig Kimbrel and outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. to the Padres. The Braves had tried to acquire Wisler in a previous deal with San Diego that sent Justin Upton to the West Coast and worked aggressively to bring him to the organization.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 2-4, 3.76 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 3-0, 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez (3-0, 2.29) did not allow a run over six innings in his last start, two days after he earned a save in an 11-inning game. Only one other pitcher has earned two wins as a starter and a save in a six-game period. Perez will be making his seventh career start. He pitched one inning of relief against the Mets this season and allowed two hits and no runs.

--RHP Matt Wisler won his major league debut by throwing eight innings and allowing only one run. The only other Atlanta rookie to do that was John Smoltz in 1988. Wisler did not walk a batter, the first Atlanta rookie to ever pitch eight walk-free innings.

--1B Freddie Freeman missed his second straight start with a sore right wrist. Freeman could be back in the lineup Saturday, but no later than Sunday.

--CF Jace Peterson was 2-for-3 and drove in the winning runs with a two-run double on Friday. Over his last 20 games, the rookie is hitting .341 (28-for-82). His batting average improved to .284.

--SS Andrelton Simmons broke an 0-for-12 streak with a single in the second. He was 2-for-3, including a double, and was robbed of another hit when Mets SS Wilmer Flores made a great play on him.

--RHP Jason Grilli struck out two batters and recorded his 19th save on Friday. Grilli pitched around an error to save the game for rookie Matt Wisler. He’s allowed only one earned run and struck out 14 over his last 11 outings.

--RHP Trevor Cahill was released Friday. He had been designated for assignment on June 11 after going 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA in three starts and 12 relief appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s not afraid to stick his nose in there. He didn’t change his approach at all.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on CF Jace Peterson, who drove in the winning runs against the Mets with a two-run double on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (sore right wrist) left the June 17 game and received a cortisone shot. He did not play June 18 and 19. He is day-to-day and should be back in the lineup no later than June 21.

--SS Andrelton Simmons (sore right hand) did not play June 16-17. He was back in the lineup June 18.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez