Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves continue to acquire as much pitching as possible.

The club, which built it sting of success from 1991-2005 on its Hall of Fame pitching staff, added another highly touted young arm in a trade with Arizona. The Braves snapped up right-hander Touki Toussaint, who was Arizona’s 2014 first-round draft choice and rated as the organization’s No. 4 prospect.

Toussaint, 19, was 2-2 with a 3.69 ERA in seven starts for Class A Kane County. In 39 innings he had 29 strikeouts and 15 walks. The Braves had coveted Toussaint a year ago, but he was long gone by the time their pick came around. Toussaint was ranked as the No. 71 overall prospect by Baseball America.

“We are always on the lookout for big talent,” general manager John Hart said. “This trade gives us a young upside pitcher we value highly.”

The trade also acquired veteran right-hander Brandon Arroyo, an innings-eating former All-Star, who had Tommy John surgery almost a year ago. Arroyo, 38, is expected to return in mid-August and could work in the rotation or out of the bullpen.

The Braves were willing to take Arroyo despite a contract that will pay him $9.5 million this season and $11 million in 2016, with a $4.5 million buyout.

The Braves sent infielder Phil Gosselin to the Diamondbacks. Gosselin was hitting .325 when he fractured his left thumb on May 18. Gosselin should be available to return in mid-June.

The Braves chose 24 pitchers in the recent draft, including first-round pick Kolby Allard. Since taking over as general manager last fall, John Hart has acquired current ace Shelby Miller, Mike Foltynewicz, Matt Wisler, who have each started for Atlanta. He’s also brought in big-time prospects like Manny Banuelos, Tyrell Jenkins and Max Fried.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-35

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 4-4, 3.40 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-5, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood (4-4, 3.40) received no decision in his last start, which saw him allow one earned run in six innings, with seven strikeouts, against the Red Sox. Wood is 3-2 with a 2.74 ERA over his last seven starts. His last win came on June 1at Arizona. In eight career starts against Washington, Wood is 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA, striking out 59 in 48 innings.

--RHP Julio Teheran (5-3) won for the first time since May 21, ending a streak of five starts without a victory. He struck out five and walked two. It was Teheran’s longest scoreless outing since going six innings against the Reds on May 3. Teheran had allowed four or more runs in three of his last four starts.

--2B Jace Peterson doubled on Sunday and has at least one hit in 19 of hast last 22 games. He’s batting .337 (29-for-86) during that stretch. Ten of his team-leading 12 doubles have come during that streak.

--INF Pedro Ciriaco had a pinch hit single and drove in the winning run on Sunday. He is 4-for-13 as a pinch hitter and his four RBIs in that role lead the team. The Braves have 27 pinch hits, second-most in the majors.

--C Ryan Lavarnway got his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. He came up with a double in the seventh inning and wound up scoring the game’s only run on a shallow single to center. Manager Fredi Gonzalez also praised Lavarnway for his work behind the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew it was going to be a difficult game. I was just trying to keep us in the fight.” -- Braves RHP Julio Teheran, after a 1-0 win over the Mets on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (sore right wrist) left the June 17 game and received a cortisone shot. He did not start June 18-21. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on June 22.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez