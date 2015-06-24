Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The right side of the Atlanta Braves infield has seen some new faces in the past few days and weeks.

Second baseman Phil Gosselin went on the disabled list May 18 with a thumb fracture and then was traded on Saturday to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a deal that netted veteran pitcher Bronson Arroyo and top pitching prospect Touki Toussaint.

And veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman was put on the disabled list Tuesday with a wrist contusion after he did not play in the previous three games.

“He’s our best hitter. We will figure it out,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We did not have him the whole weekend series against the Mets and we won all three.”

The Braves, who were off Monday, started Kelly Johnson at first base and Jace Peterson at second in a 1-0 win at home Sunday against the New York Mets.

Chris Johnson started at first and Peterson at second on Tuesday against the Nationals and starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg -- who came off the disabled list to make the start. Strasburg gave up no runs in five innings and the Braves lost, 3-1, despite getting 10 hits.

Freeman is hitting .299 with 12 homers and 41 RBIs in 254 at-bats. He has a lifetime average of .340 against Washington.

“It hurts,” said infielder Kelly Johnson. “He is that guy we pencil him in and fill in around. Every team has to have at least that one guy. It makes it tough when those guys miss time. They are special; they play every day. Freddie really does not want to miss games.”

The timing is bad as Freeman crushes the Nationals, especially in Washington. “It is a key point in the season,” Kelly Johnson said. “We play the Nationals here and then we go home and play these guys (June 30 to July 2). It is obviously less than ideal. We just won three games without him against the Mets. But the Nats are the team to beat. We are going to have to get people to step up.”

Said infielder Chris Johnson of being without Freeman: “It is definitely tough. Somebody has to step up.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-3, 1.99 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-5, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood made the start on Tuesday in Washington after a rain delay of 2 hours, 12 minutes. He gave up 10 hits but nine of them were singles and he gave up three runs but no more than one in a frame in the 3-1 loss. “I think he pitched good; he gave us seven innings. He gave us a chance to win it,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Wood. “He is going to get the (loss) and Strasburg is going to get the (win). In the back of my mind I thought he pitched better than Strasburg. Obviously he got deeper in the game with his pitch count and Stephen didn‘t. That is baseball.”

--OF Nick Markakis had three hits Tuesday -- all singles. He hit third in the order and lifted his average to .300.

--RHP Shelby Miller has an ERA of 0.74 in four career starts against the Nationals, whom he will face on Wednesday. He has allowed just one earned run in two of his last three starts. Miller is 0-0 with an ERA of 0.75 in two starts in his career against Washington, allowing just eight hits with 14 strikeouts in 12 innings. Miller is 31-21 with an ERA of 3.07 in his career in 83 games, with 77 starts. He beat the Nationals, 4-1, on Sept. 25, 2013 while pitching for St. Louis.

--1B Freddie Freeman was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a wrist contusion. He is hitting .299 with 12 homers and 41 RBIs and has been a thorn in the side of the Nationals the past few years. “We will be creative,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of being without Freeman.

--OF Eury Perez, a former Nationals reserve, was called up from Triple-A last week and was in the starting lineup on Tuesday at Washington as the left fielder. Perez had a double in the fifth with one out but was stranded as starter Stephen Strasburg got out of the inning after walking pitcher Alex Wood following the double to Perez.

--INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich was called up from Triple-A on Tuesday as 1B Freddie Freeman was put on the disabled list with a sore wrist. Terdoslavich was with the Braves in early June and was a pinch-hitter in four games. He grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth Tuesday against Drew Storen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was throwing the ball real hard. His curveball was looking real good. He was working both sides of the plate. We battled a lot, tried to get his pitch count up, maybe try to do something against the bullpen, but their bullpen came in and did pretty well. It’s just one game. Bounce back tomorrow.” -- Atlanta 1B Chris Johnson, on Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg after a loss Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez