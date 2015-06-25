Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Braves saw a return in their investment Friday after trading closer Craig Krimbel to the San Diego Padres on April 5.

Right-hander Matt Wisler, 22, part of the package sent from San Diego to Atlanta in the deal, made his major league debut Friday and needed just 88 pitches to get through eight innings in a win over the New York Mets.

“For my big league debut, to have a night like that was unbelievable,” he told reporters after the game.

“It’s been crazy. Obviously the debut went about as well as it could have gone,” he said Wednesday. “Since then I‘m just kind of taking it all in, being out there in the dugout, taking in the stadiums. It’s still kind of hitting me that I‘m still up here. I‘m trying to do a job but obviously it’s still fun to take it all in.”

Wisler began the season in the minors and was called up from Triple-A to start for the Braves against the Mets.

”I’ve got a long way to go but just being down there just getting stuff in without really the pressure of performing up here,“ he said You know down there isn’t as much pressure, obviously if I had struggled like that the first month up here I would have been sent down. To just get that out of the way down there and now that I‘m up here I’ll throw the way that I can and stay up here as long as possible.”

The 6-foot-3 righty gave up six hits and one run against the Mets and will make his second start at Washington on Thursday against the Nationals and veteran Doug Fister.

Drafted in the seventh round by the Padres in 2011 out of a high school in Ohio, Wisler was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the San Diego system by Baseball America prior to the trade to Atlanta.

Wisler made six starts at Double-A San Antonio last year before he was promoted to Triple-A El Paso. Another pitcher for part of 2014 with San Antonio was Joe Ross, who was traded to the Nationals after last season.

Ross, in his last third big league start, fanned 11 batters in a win at home Friday over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was sent to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday as Stephen Strasburg came off the DL to face the Braves. Ross was the No. 4 San Diego prospect, according to Baseball America, prior to his trade.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-37

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 1-0, 1.13 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 2-3, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller has an ERA of 0.74 in four career starts against the Nationals, whom he faced on Wednesday. He went seven innings and gave up one run -- on an RBI bloop single to right by Bryce Harper. “Shelby was tremendous,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He was tremendous. He really was. And we battled, our offense, we got a lot of people on base. We did a nice job against their closer in the ninth inning. We just didn’t get it done.” Jordan Zimmermann pitched eight scoreless innings for Washington. Said Miller: “I pitched good. I was just trying to go out and match Jordan the whole time. We came back in the ninth. We just didn’t finish it. You take the positives from it, learn and go on to the next one.”

--OF Eury Perez, a former Nationals reserve, started in left for the second game in a row on Wednesday against his former team. He was 1-for-4 and is hitting .286.

--OF Cameron Maybin, who homered Tuesday, was 1-for-5 Wednesday. Maybin is now hitting .284.

--OF Nick Markakis had three hits Wednesday. He scored a run and is now hitting .305.

--RHP Matt Wisler will make his second career start when he faces the Nationals on Thursday. He allowed one run in eight innings on Friday in a win over the New York Mets. He was traded by San Diego to Atlanta in the April 5 deal that sent closer Craig Kimbrel to the Padres. Wisler was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the San Diego system by Baseball America prior to the trade.

--1B Joey Terdoslavich was thrown out at second trying to advance on a flyball in the ninth. “It wasn’t the right play. Just tried to be aggressive, he made a great throw, but I shouldn’t have went,” he said of being thrown out by Nationals CF Denard Span.

--3B Chris Johnson had two singles Wednesday. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the year and he is now hitting .357 in his career against Jordan Zimmermann of the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought the whole night both pitchers pitched really, really good baseball. I thought it was going to be one of those special nights where maybe both guys get complete games and one ends up to be a loser. Both of those guys, and Shelby in particular, had some really good stuff going.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after Nationals RHP Jordan Zimmermann and Braves RHP Shelby Miller faced off Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez