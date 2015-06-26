Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez simply smiled when asked how much he enjoys having right-handers Jason Grilli and Jim Johnson in the back end of his bullpen.

“I think it’s been a luxury having those two guys back there that have been able to do the closing, pitch the back end of games,” Gonzalez said. “They’re experienced. Both of those guys have been closers in the past. (It) kind of stabilizes your bullpen a little bit. It’s been good, really good, to have both of those guys.”

Johnson, who closed for the Orioles at one time, has settled nicely into his role as the set-up guy. The right-hander is 2-3 with a 2.62 ERA in 38 games. He’s got four saves and fills in at times for Grilli as Gonzalez does not like to use him more than twice in row.

The skipper said that Johnson, who’s always been defined by his strong sinker, has worked with pitching coach Roger McDowell to throw more pitches. Johnson will throw a curve and change-up more and has found the success similar to what he had in Baltimore.

Gonzalez said he’s not sure exactly how Johnson shook off the problems that plagued him at times the last two years, but the big right-hander is doing fine now.

“He’s been great; we just give him the ball,” Gonzalez said. “I‘m glad to see he’s regaining the form he had a few years ago.”

Grilli has been strong as the closer. He’s posted 20 saves, only the sixth Atlanta pitcher to do that before the All-Star break, and the veteran has not allowed a run in his last 11 appearances.

“I think Grilli’s been fine,” Gonzalez said.

The combination of those two has helped the Braves so far this season, and they’re hoping the second half will bring more of the same.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-38

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-0, 2.78 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 4-6, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Wisler did not enjoy his second major league start as much as his first. He threw eight innings and gave up one run and got the win against the Mets on June 19. But the Braves made two costly errors early, and Wisler struggled in his four innings, allowing six runs as the Nationals rolled to a 7-0 victory Thursday. “I just didn’t execute well today,” Wisler said. “I left the ball up a little bit. My fastball command wasn’t as sharp as it needed to be.”

--RF Nick Markakis saw his streak of error-free games end at 398 when he made an error in the first inning of Thursday’s game. CF Denard Span singled to right in the first, and when Markakis raced over to the ball, he bobbled it, which let the runner move to second. Markakis set a major league record for most consecutive error-less games by an outfielder on June 18 -- the previous mark was 392. Atlanta made three errors that led to three unearned runs and helped the Nationals. “We weren’t real pretty to watch today,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Let’s just put it that way.”

--RHP David Aardsma gave the Braves a good effort in relief, throwing three scoreless innings and giving up just one hit. That continues a string of solid work since he joined the team earlier in the month as he’s now not allowed a run in six of his seven games.

--3B Kelly Johnson finished off a good Washington series at the plate with a 2-for-4 effort in Thursday’s loss. He went 5-for-9 overall but made a costly throwing error in the second that let one run in and led to another.

--1B Freddie Freeman (on disabled list with right wrist contusion) received a platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) injection earlier in the week, according to MLB.com. The Braves are hoping that will shorten his time on the DL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t give a good club like this opportunities and give them outs and give them extra bases.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a loss to Washington on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) injection, according to MLB.com.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez