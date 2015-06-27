Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Right-hander Williams Perez was in the midst of another solid outing Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He had thrown four shutout innings while the Braves staked him to an early lead.

It looked like the one run Atlanta scored in the second would be enough. But fortune didn’t favor him or the Braves.

In the fifth, third baseman Josh Harrison hit a line drive off Perez’s foot with two outs that ultimately forced him from the game. But not after he walked second baseman Neil Walker and hit center fielder Andrew McCutchen.

“It did affect me after I got hit,” Perez said. “I was a little scared, a little timid to get on that foot and that caused me to be a little more erratic.”

Left-hander Luis Avilan entered and allowed two of his inherited runners to score on first baseman Pedro Alvarez’s single to center.

In the 10th, things again swung away from the Braves. McCutchen doubled leading off the inning, forcing right-hander Jason Grilli against a wall. After intentionally walking left fielder Starling Marte and striking out Alvarez, shortstop Jordy Mercer delivered the game-winning double.

“We were up against it there. Leadoff double to McCutchen, you’ve gotta pick your poison.”

Mercer’s vial proved to be fatal.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-39

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 5-3, 4.67 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 5-1, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett as RHP Brandon Cunniff was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Marimon is in his third stint with the Braves this season and has allowed eight runs in 8 1/3 innings this season.

--RHP Jason Grilli gave up the game-winning run on two hits and a walk in 1/3 of an inning to fall to 2-4 on the season. Grilli, who saved 33 games for the Pirates in 2013, faced his former team for the first time since he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels last year after posting a 4.87 ERA and blowing four saves.

--3B Juan Uribe went 2-for-3 with a home run Friday, his fourth of the season. He hit his third home run with Atlanta since he was acquired by the Braves May 26, but his first since May 31.

--CF Eury Perez went 2-for-5 Friday, the only player besides Uribe to collect multiple hits. Perez started in the outfield for the seventh time of the eight games he’s played since he was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett June 18 and has hit .296 (8-for-27) in that span.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right groin strain. Cunniff was pitching with pain for the previous two weeks and aggravated the injury against Washington Thursday. RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

--RHP Williams Perez was removed from Friday’s game after he was hit in the left foot with a line drive. He was placed in a walking boot as a precaution and x-rays came back negative. He is questionable for his next start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--RHP Williams Perez (left foot) was removed June 26 after he was hit with a line drive. He was placed in a walking boot as a precaution and X-rays came back negative. He is questionable for his next start.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich-plasma injection, according to MLB.com.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez