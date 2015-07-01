Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves desperately need first baseman Freddie Freeman’s bat in the lineup.

It won’t happen, though, on Friday, when he is first eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list.

“I think it’s going to be a little longer. Not quite sure how much longer,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said Tuesday. “It’s just not improving.”

Freeman, the Braves’ only true power threat, tweaked his right wrist on a swing against the New York Mets on June 14, but played through the discomfort until he had to come out of a game against Boston on June 17.

The left-handed hitter received a platelet-rich plasma injection and hoped to miss only a couple of games.

Instead, the wrist contusion landed him on the disabled list June 23, retroactive to June 18.

“They’ve tried a little different treatment on it,” Gonzalez said. “Hopefully one of those treatments works and get him going.”

Freeman was batting .299 and, most importantly, leading the team with 12 homers and 41 RBIs.

In 11 games without Freeman, the Braves have scored 22 runs after averaging four runs per game previously.

“He’s frustrated,” Gonzalez said. “He’s pushing all he can to get himself back on the field.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 3-3, 4.15 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 1-1, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller, who had given up one first-inning run all season, allowed four to the Nationals on Tuesday and has gone eight starts without a victory despite a 3.17 ERA during the stretch. Overall, he is 5-4 with a 2.20 ERA. Miller gave up four first-inning hits to the Nationals, including a two-run homer by Clint Robinson on a 3-2 curveball, after just three previously. He struck out 10 in five innings, reaching double figures for the third time in his career.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) won’t be ready to come off the 15-day disabled list when eligible on Friday. “I think it’s going to be a little longer,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said Tuesday. “It’s just not improving.” Freeman, who leads the Braves with 12 homers and 41 RBIs, went on the DL on June 23 retroactive to June 18. He hurt his wrist on a swing.

--RHP Jake Brigham pitched three scoreless innings in his major league debut Tuesday against Washington. He allowed one hit, walked a batter and struck out four. Brigham, 27, was 6-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 12 games with Double-A Mississippi before making one relief appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett.

--RHP Matt Wisler faces the Nationals for the second time after struggling in his second major league start last Wednesday. He allowed six runs (four earned) in four innings at Washington, the biggest of the nine hits being a two-run homer by Ian Desmond. Wisler had won his debut against the New York Mets in Atlanta on June 19, allowing just one run over eight innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just wasn’t a normal Shelby Miller outing. Shoot, I guess he’s allowed that as good as he’s been.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, of RHP Shelby Miller, who allowed five runs to Washington Tuesday after coming into the game with a 1.94 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Eury Perez (bruised torso) left the June 28 game. He pinch hit June 30.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich-plasma injection, according to MLB.com.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Jake Brigham

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez