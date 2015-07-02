Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Mike Foltynewicz, Williams Perez and Matt Wisler all pitched well in their first major league starts this season.

Now the Atlanta Braves hope that Manny Banuelos can do the same.

The left-hander will become the fourth rookie to start for the Braves when he faces the Washington Nationals on Thursday night at Turner Field.

No pressure or anything. The Braves’ offense is struggling, and Banuelos’ mound opponent will by Max Scherzer.

Banuelos, 24, will be promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to take the rotation spot of Perez, who landed on the disabled list after being hit on the left foot by a sharp one-hopper at Pittsburgh on Friday.

Banuelos, once a top New York Yankees prospect, leads qualified starters in the International League with a 2.29 ERA and has a 6-2 record in 15 games.

The native of Mexico pitched a two-hit shutout against Indianapolis on June 22 and has held opponents to a .215 average while striking out 69 and walking 38 in 82 2/3 innings. He has given up just two home runs.

Banuelos was a spring sensation with the Yankees in 2011, but he hurt his elbow the next year and missed nearly two complete seasons.

Although his fastball, which once hit 97 mph, is not all the way back, the Braves still like the potential Banuelos possesses. They dealt relievers Chasen Shreve and David Carpenter to the Yankees for him in the offseason.

The Braves won each of the three previous times when they started a debuting rookie this season, with all except Perez getting the decision.

“Thanks for telling me that,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Wisler had the most impressive first start, limiting the New York Mets to one run over eight innings on June 19.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 9-5, 1.79 ERA) at Braves (LHP Manny Banuelos, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Wisler limited the Nationals to one hit over 5 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday and also had an RBI single as be bounced back from a rough outing in Washington last week. He walked five but struck out six and worked out of trouble when needed in his third major league start. Wisler (2-1) won his debut against the Mets in Atlanta on June 19, allowing just one run over eight innings.

--3B Juan Uribe homered Wednesday for a second consecutive game against the Nationals. He is hitting .304 (31-for-102) with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 30 games with the Braves since being acquired from the Dodgers. His latest homer came on a 3-0 pitch as part of a four-run fourth inning against RHP Doug Fister.

--LHP Manny Banuelos will be promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his major league debut in the series finale against Washington on Thursday night. He has a 6-2 record and leads qualified International League starters with a 2.29 ERA in 15 games. The Braves acquired the 24-year-old native of Mexico from the Yankees in an offseason trade for RHP David Carpenter and LHP Chasen Shreve, both relievers.

--RHP Ryan Kelly was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett after Wednesday’s game to make room on the roster for LHP Manny Banuelos. Kelly made his major league debut Tuesday, giving up a run in an inning of relief against the Nationals.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino, suspended 80 games for a performance-enhancing-drug violation at the end of spring training, is eligible to be reinstated Saturday. The reliever has made a combined six appearances for Double-A Mississippi and Class A Rome, striking out 11 over seven innings and posting a 3.86 ERA. Vizcaino pitched in 17 games for the Braves in 2011 and was reacquired from the Chicago Cubs during the offseason in exchange for INF Tommy LaStella.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a while since we put a crooked number up, and we did it against a good pitcher.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a four-run fourth inning against Washington RHP Doug Fister led the Braves to a 4-1 win Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich-plasma injection.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Jake Brigham

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez