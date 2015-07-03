Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Continuing to change the long-term structure of the organization, the Atlanta Braves signed a pair of 16-year-old players from the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

The Braves signed outfielder Cristian Pache for $1.4 million and shortstop Derian Cruz for $2 million.

Pache is ranked No. 10 on MLB.com’s list of top 30 international prospects. He was ranked No. 21 by Baseball America.

According to reports, Pache (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is an excellent defensive player who has the speed to get to balls in the outfield with relative ease. His arm is rated as average to below average but seems to be consistent with players his age.

Pache was clocked in 4.0 seconds going from first to home. He was timed at 6.5 seconds in the 60-yard dash. Scouts say he runs hard all the time and is considered a max-effort player.

At the plate, the right-handed hitter shows the ability to take a good approach and knows how to work the count.

Cruz is ranked No. 24 on MLB.com’s Top 30 list. He is ranked No. 5 by Baseball America. Cruz (6 foot, 170 pounds) is considered to be one of the best runners available in the international pool, as well as one of the best athletes for his age.

Cruz isn’t considered a power hitter, but he is known for being able to find the gaps with line drives. Although he was signed as a shortstop, Cruz also has the versatility to play second base and possibly center field. His skills are compared to those shown by Jose Reyes.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-41

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 1-0, 1.59 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 5-4, 4.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran, who starts Friday at Turner Field against Philadelphia, remains a different pitcher at home. Teheran is 4-0 with a 2.35 ERA at home and 1-4 with a 7.40 ERA on the road. He is coming off a miserable effort against the Pirates on June 27 when he allowed six runs in six innings. Teheran is 3-3 with a 2.92 ERA in eight career appearances, seven starts, against the Phillies.

--LHP Manny Banuelos was in control until the sixth inning Thursday in his major league debut. With two outs, he had retired 13 straight batters. However, when Banuelos hit back-to-back batters with a pitch, C A.J Pierzynski motioned to the dugout that something was wrong. Banuelos was experiencing cramps in his leg and dehydration, and he left the game. In 5 2/3 scoreless innings, he struck out seven. Atlanta is now 4-0 when rookie starters make their major league debut this season.

--CF Cameron Maybin notched his second career game-ending hit when he singled home PH Pedro Ciriaco in the ninth inning Thursday as the Braves beat the Nationals 2-1. Maybin is hitting .390 (25-for-64) with runners in scoring position. Maybin was hitless with two strikeouts in his three previous at-bats.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) said Thursday he will not return before the All-Star Game. Freeman, the team leader in home runs (12) and RBIs (41), has been on the disabled list since June 18 and has missed 12 games.

--RHP Cody Martin was traded from the Braves to the A’s for the No. 53 slot in the international bonus pool. The rookie made the club with a strong spring training and had two stints with Atlanta, going 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 21 relief appearances. He was 1-3 with one save and a 2.10 ERA in seven games (six starts) for Triple-A Gwinnett.

--RHP Ryan Kelly was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for LHP Manny Banuelos. Kelly was recalled Sunday and made one relief appearance, his major league debut, Tuesday. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out one in one inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been pretty comfortable in that situation all year. You try to stay relaxed and sometimes the baseball gods smile down at you.” -- CF Cameron Maybin, whose ninth-inning single gave the Braves a 2-1 win over the Nationals on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Banuelos (leg cramps and dehydration) left his July 2 start.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) iwent on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich-plasma injection, and he will not return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Jake Brigham

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez