Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran was sharp once again Friday before the friendly crowd at Turner Field. Now if they can only figure out what’s wrong with him on the road.

Teheran pitched seven innings Friday and allowed only one unearned run. He gave up seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

In eight starts this season at Turner Field, Teheran is 5-0 with a 2.03 ERA. He has allowed 12 earned runs in 53 innings.

“It’s one of those things you can’t explain,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Maybe we’ll just fly him up on the day of his start the next time ... let him sleep in his own bed. It makes you scratch your head. The only thing you can say is it’s baseball.”

That’s quite a contrast from his performance away from home. In nine starts on the road, Teheran is 1-4 with a 7.40 ERA. He’s allowed six earned runs in four of those road starts, including the most recent two against Boston on June 16 and Pittsburgh on June 27.

Teheran has also been far more effective against right-handed hitters, who entered Friday’s game batting .240 against him, than left-handed batters, who were batting .331. He did better in that regard against the Phillies, which had seven left-handed hitters in the lineup, but they went only 4-for-17 against Teheran.

“It was a really good outing, especially against a dominant left-handed lineup,” Gonzalez said.

Teheran’s next start is scheduled for Wednesday against the Brewers. In Milwaukee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-41

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kevin Correia, 0-2, 3.60 ERA) vs. Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 5-5, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood is looking for his first win at home this season. Wood is 0-3 with a 5.00 ERA in five starts this season at Turner Field. Wood is 5-2 with a 2.43 in 10 road starts. Wood ended a month-long winless streak when he beat the Pirates on June 29 with 7 1/3 scoreless innings. Wood has made 11 appearances against the Phillies, six starts, he is 202 with a 2.61 ERA. He’s 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season.

--RHP Julio Teheran improved to 5-0 at Turner Field with a 2-1 win on Friday. He allowed on unearned run on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Teheran escaped from a bases-loaded situation in the second inning and was helped by two Philadelphia base-running mistakes that ended threats. Teheran has pitched six innings in seven straight starts, the longest active stretch by an Atlanta pitcher.

--OF Cameron Maybin had three hits, including his ninth double, and now has 19 multi-hit games this season. That’s more than he’s tallied over the last two seasons combined. Maybin bumped his batting average up to .289.

--3B Juan Uribe hit his seventh home run of the season on Friday. Four of his seven homers have come over the last six games. He’s hitting .364 (8-for-22) during that span. Since being acquired from the Dogers, Uribe has five doubles, six homers and his .514 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best among the league’s third basemen.

--RHP Jim Johnson worked around two singles to pitch a scoreless ninth inning on Friday and earn his fifth save. It was the third straight night that Johnson had worked, meaning he is likely to be unavailable on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s one of those things you can’t explain. Maybe we’ll just fly him up on the day of his start the next time ... let him sleep in his own bed. It makes you scratch your head. The only thing you can say is it’s baseball.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Julio Teheran, who improved to 5-0 at Turner Field with a 2-1 win over Philadelphia on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) iwent on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich-plasma injection, and he will not return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Nick Masset

RHP David Aardsma

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Jake Brigham

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez