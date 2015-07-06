Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- There are more changes coming for the Atlanta Braves bullpen, which had seemingly stabilized after going through a rough two-week stretch in early June.

After Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Philadelphia, the Braves designed right-hander Nick Masset and left-hander Dana Eveland for assignment and recalled right-handers Arodys Vizcaino and David Carpenter from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Vizcaino was one of two Atlanta relief pitchers that had to serve 80-game suspensions for violation of the league rules for performance enhancing drugs. The other, left-hander Andrew McKirahan, can be reinstated on July 20.

Vizcaino is a hard-thrower who was once considered the second-best pitching prospect in the Atlanta farm system, behind Julio Teheran, after he was acquired from the Yankees. Vizcaino was traded to the Cubs in a deal that brought left-hander Paul Maholm and outfielder Reed Johnson to the Braves in 2012.

Vizcaino had Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2013 season. He was reacquired by the team in a trade that sent second baseman Tommy La Stella to the Cubs during the offseason

In eight minor league appearances for three farm teams, Vizcaino is 0-0 with a 5.00 ERA. He’s allowed 10 hits in nine innings, with 14 strikeouts and three walks. Vizcaino has reportedly regained his velocity and has been clocked at 100 mph.

Carpenter shares the same name but is no relation to the former Atlanta reliever who was traded to the Yankees in the offseason. This Carpenter, also a right-hander, was signed as a minor league free agent in the offseason. He was originally drafted by the Angels and has pitched 30 games in the major leagues.

Carpenter has appeared in 27 games for Gwinnett, going 2-0 with a 0.73 ERA. He’s struck out 36 and walked 15 in 37 innings.

The biggest question is McKirahan, who was signed on waivers at the end of spring training. McKirahan was a Rule 5 selection for the Marlins from the Cubs and must be kept on the 25-man active roster or offered back to his original team for half of the original $50,000 claiming price.

McKirahan appeared in three games before his suspension. He was 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts. He can begin pitching this week.

Masset appeared in 28 games for the Braves, who picked him up on waivers from the Marlins in April. He was 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and struck out 18 in 28 innings.

Eveland appeared in 10 games. He was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA, allowing two runs in 3 1/3 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 2-1, 2.60 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 5-9, 6.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Wisler will start his fourth game of the season. He allowed only one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings in his last start against Washington. Wisler (2-1, 2.60) had a career-high five walks in that start; he had not walked a batter in his first two starts. Left-handed batters are hitting only .200 against Wisler.

--RHP Shelby Miller wasn’t as sharp as he has been against the Phillies in two previous starts, one of them a three-hit shutout, but still pitched 6 1/3 innings without allowing a run. Miller struck out eight and walked two and lowered his ERA to 2.07.

--RHP Nick Masset was designated for assignment after Sunday’s game. Masset appeared in 28 games for the Braves, who picked him up on waivers from the Marlins in April. He was 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and struck out 18 in 28 innings.

--LHP Dana Eveland was designated for assignment after Sunday’s game. He appeared in 10 games for Atlanta. He was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA, allowing two runs in 3 1/3 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday afternoon. Vizcaino had been serving an 80-game suspension for violation of the PED rules. In eight minor league appearances for three farm teams, Vizcaino is 0-0 with a 5.00 ERA. He’s allowed 10 hits in nine innings, with 14 strikeouts and three walks. Vizcaino has reportedly regained his velocity and has been clocked at 100 mph.

--RHP David Carpenter was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett after Sunday’s game Carpenter has appeared in 27 games for Gwinnett, going 2-0 with a 0.73 ERA. He’s struck out 36 and walked 15 in 37 innings. He is no relation to the David Carpenter who pitched for the Braves in 2013-14 and traded to the Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He wasn’t as sharp as we’ve seen him, but he competed.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Shelby Miller after a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) iwent on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich-plasma injection, and he will not return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez