Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- After designating Nick Masset and Dana Eveland for assignment Sunday, following a 4-0, 10-inning loss to the Phillies Sunday, the Braves added a pair of fresh arms to their bullpen, recalling right-handers Arodys Vizcaino and David Carpenter to the staff.

Carpenter held opponents to a .173 batting average and had a 0.73 ERA in 27 appearances this season for Gwinnett. He had appeared in only two major league games since pitching 28 times and posting a 4.76 ERA for the Angels in 2012.

Vizcaino is back with the Braves for the first time since 2011. He spent the final two months of that season working out of the Braves bullpen, going 1-1 with a 4.67 ERA in 17 1/3 innings of work but underwent Tommy John surgery the next spring and was traded to the Cubs later that summer.

Atlanta reacquired him last November and in April, he was handed an 80-game suspension for violation of MLB’s drug policy.

“It’s an experience that happened,” Vizcaino said through an interpreter. “I‘m here and focusing on the future. It feels great; I‘m happy to be back with the team again.”

The Braves weren’t done, either. They also acquired left-hander Mitchell Lambson from Houston in exchange for cash considerations.

The 24-year-old made 24 minor league appearances this season for the Astros’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, posting a 2.60 ERA with 30 strikeouts and nine walks in 34 2/3 innings.

Lambson will report to Gwinnett, but could join the big league club after the All-Star break.

RECORD: 41-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Manny Banuelos, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Tyler Cravy, 0-1, 2.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Manny Banuelos will go for his first major league victory Tuesday when he starts for the Braves against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Banuelos made his big league debut last Thursday, but it was cut short when cramps and dehydration forced him from the game after 5 2/3 shutout innings against the Nationals. Banuelos had struck out seven while scattering a pair of hits and two walks. He was 6-2 with a 2.29 ERA in 15 starts for Triple-A Gwinett when he was called up for the first time.

--RHP Shelby Miller is headed to his first All-Star game, getting the nod from his fellow players after going 5-4 with a 2.07 ERA in 17 starts for the Braves this season. Miller is slated to start Friday, making him available to pitch in the game Tuesday at Cincinnati. Miller is the Braves’ lone representative on the National League squad.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Wisler did a nice job. I could have very easily taken him out of there (in the sixth) against (third baseman Aramis) Ramirez, but I thought that was a good development moment there. Even though he walked him, he didn’t give in to him. He still made some quality pitches, and our bullpen did a nice job closing them out.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after RHP Matt Wisler held Milwaukee to three runs Monday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) iwent on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich-plasma injection, and he will not return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez