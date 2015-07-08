Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Another day, another fresh -- and young -- arm for manager Fredi Gonzalez’s Atlanta Braves bullpen.

Tuesday, the Braves brought right-hander Mike Foltynewicz back from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he had spent the last few weeks after a rough stretch starting for the big league club.

Gonzalez said the move helps provide depth for a young pitching staff heading to the thin air of Colorado this weekend. But he also didn’t rule out keeping Foltynewicz around after the All-Star break.

“I‘m going to leave it wide open,” Gonzalez said before the Braves’ 4-3 Tuesday victory over the Brewers. “Why not? If we use him two or three times in the next six days and he’s doing well, we’ve got to talk about it.”

Foltynewicz got his first taste of action in the seventh inning, allowing a run on two hits with a walk.

Atlanta has used 23 relief pitchers this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-42

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-4, 4.60 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 4-7, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C A.J. Pierzynski hit his sixth homer of the season in the second inning Tuesday at Milwaukee. Pierzynski is batting 7-for-9 with a run, two doubles, a home run and two RBIs in the series and is 10-for-13 in his last three games with two home runs in his last six. Pierzynski has also collected three or more hits in a career-high three straight games and is batting .458 (11-for-24) in July.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino appeared in his first major league game since Sept. 22, 2014, closing out the sixth inning for starter Manny Banuelos. It was his first game as a member of the Braves since Sept. 27, 2011 vs. Philadelphia.

--RHP Jason Grilli pitched a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 24th save of the season. Grilli is now 12-for-12 in save opportunities on the road. He’s retired 16 consecutive batters, 10 via strikeout.

--CF Cameron Maybin extended his hitting streak to seven games Tuesday with a 1-for-4 effort at Milwaukee. Maybin is batting .429 (12-for-28) in that span with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two stolen bases and six runs. Since the start of May, Maybin is batting .318 (71-for-223) with four homers, 35 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 60 games.

--OF Joey Terdoslavich was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett Tuesday. Terdoslavich had appeared in 14 games this season and was batting .167 (4-for-24) with a home run and six strikeouts. It was his second stint with the Braves this season.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett Tuesday and allowed a run on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning in Atlanta’s 4-3 victory at Milwaukee. Foltynewicz had started nine games for Atlanta, going 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA before being optioned on June 17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m upset we’ve got to play a day game tomorrow. We’ve got to give him a day off. But he’s swinging about as hot a bat as you want to do it. But we’ve got to remember, he’s 38 years old.”-- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on 38-year-old C A.J. Pierzynski, who is on a hot streak at the plate.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) iwent on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich-plasma injection, and he will not return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez