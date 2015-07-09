Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Despite swinging a red-hot bat of late, A.J. Pierzynski wasn’t in the lineup Wednesday as the Atlanta Braves went for a three-game sweep of the Brewers in Milwaukee.

The veteran backstop was 10-for-13 in his last three games and 7-for-9 in the first two games of the Milwaukee series, but at 38, days off are important, especially when a team hasn’t given up hope of a playoff spot.

“I‘m upset that we have to play a day game (Wednesday) and we have to give him a day off,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said after Pierzynski went 3-for-4 with a home run in Atlanta’s 4-3 victory. “He’s swinging about as hot of a bat as you could want. But we have to remember, he’s 38 years old and we have to take care of him.”

Signed to a one-year contract over the winter, Pierzynski is having a good year at the plate, batting .289 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 29 RBIs in 57 games.

He’s been on a tear, though, since the calendar flipped to June, going .324 (34-for-105) with 13 extra-base hits over his last 29 games.

“I‘m just going up there trying to hit the ball, I‘m not even thinking about anything else,” Pierzynski said. “The first at-bat (Tuesday), I hit a home run on a changeup. I thought it was a fastball. I don’t even know what I‘m doing. I‘m literally just trying to get a good pitch and put a good swing on it. Whatever happens, happens.”

While the Braves miss his bat when he sits, Pierzynski’s presence behind the plate is almost more valuable to a young pitching staff still getting its feet wet at the major league level, including nine who made their big league debuts this season.

“I have a lot of confidence with A.J. behind the plate,” said rookie left-hander Manny Banuelos, who started Tuesday against Milwaukee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 6-5, 3.34 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 3-10, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C A.J. Pierzynski got the day off Wednesday despite going 10-for-13 in his previous three games, including 7-for-9 in the first two games of a three-game set at Milwaukee. The 38-year-old is batting .324 (34-for-105) with 13 extra-base hits over his last 29 games.

--OF Cameron Maybin hit a three-run home run Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Maybin is batting .394 (13-for-33) during that stretch with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two stolen bases, seven RBIs and has scored seven runs. Since May 1, he’s batting .316 with five homers, 38 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Maybin has two home runs in his last five games.

--3B Juan Uribe went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday and has safely reached base in each of his last 10 starts. Uribe is batting .337 (34-101) with four home runs and 13 RBIs on the road this season.

--OF Nick Markakis doubled and drove in a run Wednesday at Milwaukee. Markakis has safely hit in six of his last seven games and is batting .328 (58-177) with 13 doubles and 16 RBIs on the road this year. He’s now collected 20 doubles in all 10 years of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m upset we’ve got to play a day game tomorrow. We’ve got to give him a day off. But he’s swinging about as hot a bat as you want to do it. But we’ve got to remember, he’s 38 years old.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on 38-year-old C A.J. Pierzynski, who is on a hot streak at the plate.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich-plasma injection, and he will not return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez