Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Juan Uribe began his career in the Rockies’ organization in 1998 and reached the big leagues with Colorado in 2001.

While the now-Atlanta Braves infielder was in the Colorado farm system, current Rockies manager Walt Weiss was a special assistant to then-general manager Dan O‘Dowd and spent a lot of time observing and working with minor league players.

Weiss, a former shortstop, has vivid memories of Uribe, 36, who came up and replaced Neifi Perez as the Rockies’ shortstop.

”It sounds generic, but he’s just a really good baseball player,“ Weiss said of Uribe. ”He’s one of those guys that’s probably going to be playing winter ball when he’s 53 and hitting .320. He’s timeless.

“I remember him over here as a kid. I was working here, and he was a young shortstop. I loved him as a shortstop. He’s obviously gotten a little bigger these days, but he still has hands of a wizard and the flare for the dramatic. He’s still a very good player in this league.”

Asked what made Uribe special as a shortstop, Weiss said, “He had incredible hands, some of the best hands I’ve ever seen in a long time. His transfer was as good as anybody. He was a wizard with the glove.”

Now a third baseman who has long outgrown shortstop, Uribe went 0-for-4 on Thursday in the Braves’ 5-3 loss to the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-44

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves RHP (Shelby Miller, 5-4, 2.07 ERA) at Rockies (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood threw two pitches in the first inning and did not return after a 2-hour, 6-minute rain delay. It counts as the shortest start in the majors since Kansas City’s Danny Duffy threw one pitch at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 14, 2014, before leaving due to injury. Wood will start Sunday for the Braves in the final game before the All-Star break.

--LHP Manny Banuelos was scheduled to start Sunday, but LHP Alex Wood will get that assignment after he threw just two pitches in Thursday’s rain-delayed game. Banuelos will be available for long-relief duty in the rest of the series against the Rockies.

--RHP Jake Brigham took over for starter Alex Wood after a long rain delay and made his fourth career appearance. He pitched four innings and took the loss, allowing four runs on 10 hits -- all career highs. Brigham allowed three hits and one run in 4 2/3 innings in his first three career outings.

--CF Cameron Maybin went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, extending his hitting streak to nine games. During his streak, Maybin is 14-for-36 (.388) with two doubles, one triple, one homer and seven RBIs. Since the start of May, Maybin is hitting .316 (73-for-231) with five homers, 39 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 62 games. He is also hitting .412 (28-for-68) with runners in scoring position this season.

--RHP Jason Grilli, who has converted 23 of 25 save opportunities, has retired 16 consecutive batters, 10 by strikeout. In his past 22 outings since May 20, Grilli has a 1.27 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was pretty surprised that they wanted us to start that game, but that’s the way it goes. You’ve just got to deal with it and move on. And I look forward to taking the ball on Sunday.” -- LHP Alex Wood, on starting Thursday’s game at Coors Field before rain forced a lengthy delay. Because he threw just two pitches Thursday, Wood will come back to start Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich-plasma injection, and he will not return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez