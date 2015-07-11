Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Braves recalled pitcher Mike Foltynewicz on Tuesday when they were in Milwaukee with an eye toward their current four-game series at Coors Field.

Offense typically reigns there. Games can be high scoring. And a four-game series, in particular, can put stress on a bullpen. Hence, the move to call up Foltynewicz to give them eight relievers.

On Tuesday, Foltynewicz made his first relief appearance since Sept. 28, 2014 with Houston. He was the centerpiece acquisition for the Braves in the five-player deal that second catcher-outfielder Evan Gattis to the Astros.

In nine starts this season with the Braves from May 1-June 17, Foltynewicz went 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA. Opponents hit .309 against him, but in 54 2/3 innings, Foltynewicz had 52 strikeouts and 18 walks.

On Thursday night, Foltynewicz came out of the bullpen and hit 98 mph while pitching two innings with four strikeouts, no walks and one run allowed on three hits. Impressive as that outing was, the Braves still view Foltynewicz as a starter.

”We know he can do that (bullpen) role,“ Gonzalez said before the Braves lost 5-3 to the Rockies. ”There’s no question in our minds he can do that role. But it’s an easy move for us in the organization to say, ‘Hey, you’re a bullpen piece.’ Which, for us, it could always be there. (But) let’s try to develop him as a starter, see if there’s something there. I mean, there’s not too many guys that are starting that are 96, 97 miles an hour, carrying it through seven, eight innings.

“What we saw yesterday, for me we can do that anytime we want (with him). Why not try to develop him into a starter and give him the innings, and try to develop pitches, and see what happens? It’s hard to find major league starters at 97, 98 (mph). And this guy may or may not be able to do it. Why not take the time and effort to see if he can do it or not.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-45

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 3-1, 3.13 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 6-3, 4.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller gave up a season-high five earned runs and a career-high 11 hits in five innings. He lost his fourth consecutive game, which is a career high, and lost for the first time to the Rockies in three career starts. Miller, who is the Braves’ lone All-Star, has not registered a win in his past 10 starts since May 17 at Miami.

--CF Cameron Maybin singled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 10 games. He also hit safely in 10 straight games from July 4-24, 2014. Since May 1, Maybin his hitting .315 (74-for-235) in 63 games. And during his current 10-game hitting streak, he is hitting .375 (15-for-40).

--1B Kelly Johnson’s three-run homer in the sixth, which accounted for all the Braves’ runs, was his ninth homer of the season and his third homer in his past five games. In his past seven games, Johnson is hitting .409 (9-for-22) with three homers, 10 RBIs and a .500 on-base percentage.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) threw one scoreless inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout, as he began a rehab assignment with the Rookie level Gulf Coast League Braves. Outman has been sidelined all season. The Braves signed Outman, 30, as a free agent in January. In 161 games in the majors, including 32 starts, Outman is 16-11 with a 4.43 ERA. He has pitched for Oakland, Colorado, Cleveland and the New York Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is the worst my fastball command has been all year. It’s not even close. My ratio of good fastballs was 50-50. I probably threw more balls with my fastball. I didn’t get ahead in the count. Just left balls over the middle of the plate. Everything was up. Just a terrible day.” -- RHP Shelby Miller, the Braves’ All-Star, after giving up a season-high five earned runs and a career-high 11 hits in five innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He began a rehab assignment July 10 for the Rookie level Gulf Coast League Braves.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich-plasma injection, and he will not return before the All-Star break.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez