Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves ended any speculation about the future of manager Fredi Gonzalez on Friday when they extended his contract through 2016, with a club option for 2017.

Gonzalez has been the manager since 2011, when he followed mentor and Hall of Famer Bobby Cox. Gonzalez has a record of 401-337 (.543) in his four-plus seasons.

“I really appreciate it,” said Gonzalez, who learned about the extension when the team was in Colorado before the All-Star Game, but couldn’t say anything about it in public. “I love the organization. I love the way it’s going.”

Gonzalez was rewarded for his loyalty and willingness to avoid rocking the boat as the team tries to rebuild. The club has used 50 different players, matching the franchise record set in 2007.

“Fredi has been very loyal to the Braves,” general manager John Hart said. “He knew we were going to make some tough, painful decisions, and Fredi wants to do what’s in the best interest in the long-term for the Braves.”

The club also gave each member of the major league coaching staff an extension through 2016.

“That’s nice going on the coaches, too,” Gonzalez said. “It’s nice knowing they don’t have to worry about 2016.”

The move could signal upcoming roster moves. There have been rumors about the Braves being willing to move center fielder Cameron Maybin, first baseman-outfielder Kelly Johnson, third baseman Chris Johnson, third baseman Juan Uribe and catcher A.J. Pierzynski before the trade deadline.

Hart said the team would entertain all offers.

“We’ll be here and we’ll be talking,” Hart said. “If we can’t get something that will fit the plan for what we want, we won’t make a move.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-8, 3.59 ERA) at Braves (LHP Manny Banuelos, 1-0, 0.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Manny Banuelos will make his third career start Saturday. The rookie is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA and earned his first victory on July 7 against the Brewers. The Braves have a league-leading 28 wins from their starters who are 24 or younger this season. Banuelos has never faced the Cubs.

--RHP Julio Teheran received no decision on Friday when he failed to pitch at least five innings for the first time in nine starts. Teheran worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits, three walks and five strikeouts on 90 pitches. Teheran walked slowly off the field when he was lifted, obviously upset at being removed from the game.

--1B Freddie Freeman continues to have treatment on his ailing right wrist and has yet to resume baseball activities. That could change next week, depending on how the wrist continues to respond. He could be sent to Orlando as the club ramps up his return. Prior to Friday’s game, manager Fredi Gonzalez was hopeful that Freeman may be able to return by the end of the month.

--RHP Jason Frasor was signed and added to the roster. Frasor had been released by Kansas City, despite going 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA in 26 appearances, with 18 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. Frasor has a 3.52 career ERA and has spent time with the Blue Jays, White Sox and Rangers.

--LHP Ross Detwiler was signed and added to the roster. The veteran appeared in 17 games, seven as a starter, for the Rangers. He was 0-5 with a 7.12 ERA when released. Detwiler pitched for the Nationals from 2007-14. He made his Atlanta debut on Friday and retired the only batter he faced.

--OF Joey Terdoslavich was recalled for the third time this season from Triple-A Gwinnett. He hit .167 (4-for-24) over 14 games in his two stints. Terdoslavich appeared to have the club made in spring training before suffering a wrist injury on a defensive play that kept him sidelined for nearly two months.

--RHP Ryan Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second stint. He made one appearance with the Braves the first time, when he allowed one run in one inning. Kelly pitched a scoreless inning on Friday.

--RHP Jake Brigham was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Brigham appeared in five games, all in relief, and went 0-1 with a 5.59 ERA. In 9 2/3 innings he allowed 16 hits, struck out six and walked three.

--RHP David Carpenter was designated for assignment on Friday. Carpenter appeared in four games, all in relief, and pitched 3 2/3 innings. He was 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA, with five strikeouts and no walks. Carpenter allowed six hits and two of those went for home runs.

--RHP Jason Grilli was officially placed on the 15-day disabled list. He will miss the rest of the season with a left Achilles rupture. Grilli, under contract through 2016, made 36 relief appearances and went 3-4 with a 2.94 ERA and 24 saves. He had 45 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He was brought up on July 7 to provide some bullpen depth prior to the series in Colorado. In 12 games, nine of them starts, Foltynewicz is 3-2 with a 5.27 ERA. He has 52 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a big at-bat in a big situation. You had to feel good that he was going to put the ball in play.”-- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on Eury Perez’s two-run single in the eighth inning of Friday’s victory over the Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He began a rehab assignment for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves on July 10.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on July 15.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 16.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection. Freeman will attempt to resume baseball activities the week of July 20 and may return near the end of July.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Ryan Kelly

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez

OF Joey Terdoslavich