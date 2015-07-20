Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves have been short on left-handers in the bullpen most of the season, but that soon shouldn’t be the case.

In fact, the shortage could become a surplus.

Ross Detwiler was signed last week after his release by Texas and Andrew McKirahan’s 80-game suspension for a failed PED test is over on Monday.

In addition, Josh Outman is nearly halfway into his minor league injury rehab and rookie starter Manny Banuelos could move to the bullpen at some point to hold down his innings for the season.

That means lefty Luis Avilan, who leads the majors with 47 relief appearances, won’t be lonely much longer.

McKirahan was a Rule 5 draft choice later claimed off waivers, so he must be activated and kept on the roster or be offered back to his original team.

The Braves weren’t happy when McKirahan was suspended for a failed test taken in spring training while with Miami, but he is considered to be a promising bullpen piece.

McKirahan, 25, had made three relief appearances for the Braves prior to the suspension and has pitched seven times in the minors while waiting for his suspension to end, posting a 2.84 ERA with eight strikeouts and four walks in 6 1/3 innings.

McKirahan, who had been with the Chicago Cubs organization before being drafted by Miami, claims he didn’t knowingly use a PED.

”I was in spring training and I was going through a little dead arm,“ he said. ”I used a cream that I shouldn’t have used, obviously. It happened to have a peptide in it that they test for.

“It was a careless mistake of mine and something that I learned from. So it wasn’t like I went out there and shot myself up with steroids or anything else and tried to get an extra leg up.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Brandon Beachy, 0-1, 6.75 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 3-1, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Freddie Freeman, out since June 17 with right wrist contusion, took grounders and swung a bat for the first time on Sunday. He may begin a minor league rehab assignment in a few days if all goes well, but there is no set timetable for his return. Freeman received a platelet-rich plasma injection, then had two cortisone injections and his wrist drained. He was hitting .299 when he went on the disabled list and he still leads the Braves with 12 homers.

--RHP Shelby Miller allowed just four hits and one earned run over six innings on Sunday against the Cubs, but lost his fifth straight decision as he fell to 5-6 despite a 2.33 ERA. He’s gone 11 starts since his last victory at Miami on May 17, when he had a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning. Miller was the Braves’ lone representative for the All-Game, but didn’t pitch.

--SS Andrelton Simmons, who hadn’t had an extra-base hit since June 19, delivered a two-out RBI double in the ninth inning Sunday to break a 17-inning scoreless streak by the Braves. He has hit just .185 (16-for-85) in the past 23 games, dropping his season average to .254. The RBI was the 30th of the season for Simmons.

--RHP Matt Wisler faces the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in Atlanta after striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision at Colorado on July 11. The rookie allowed two runs against the Rockies and is 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA in five starts. Wisler, 22, has allowed 29 hits while striking out 21 and walking nine in 29 innings. He’s never faced the Dodgers.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) began a rehab assignment for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves on July 10 and was transferred to Class A Rome on July 16.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on July 15 and was transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett on July 18.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The pain is gone. Right now, it’s just sore and achy, obviously because I haven’t done anything in a month. But I think we’re on the right track. Keep taking it day by day. I think maybe tomorrow we’ll be able to get to 100 percent, depending on how my hand feels. But today it’s a step in the right direction.” -- 1B Freddie Freeman, on the disabled list since June 18, after testing his bruised right wrist by throwing and swinging on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He began a rehab assignment for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves on July 10 and was transferred to Class A Rome on July 16.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on July 15 and was transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett on July 18.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, then two cortisone injections and had the wrist drained. Freeman resumed baseball activities on July 19 and hoped to begin a minor league rehab assignment in a few days if all went well. There is no set timetable for his return.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 16.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Ryan Kelly

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez

OF Joey Terdoslavich