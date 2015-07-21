Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves may be close to getting their starting first baseman back.

Freddie Freeman, on the disabled list since June 18 with a right wrist contusion, resumed baseball activities Monday, hitting some balls off the tee and others with soft toss.

“We’ll get a plan in place to get him out (on a rehab assignment), get him some at-bats and get him some games under his belt,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “How many games or at-bats we’ll figure out.”

Freeman will be re-evaluated Tuesday, and he could report to the rookie-level Gulf Coast League for some rehab play. The Braves remain hopeful that Freeman could play again before the end of the month.

Freeman missed his 27th game on Monday night, a 7-5 Atlanta win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. His absence definitely is hurting the team’s offensive production. The Braves are 12-15 without Freeman and have scored a total of 76 runs (2.8 per game).

Before going on the DL, Freeman was batting .299 with a team-leading 41 RBIs, 12 home runs and 20 doubles. The team was averaging 4.0 runs per game over the first 76 games, with Freeman appearing in all of them.

Freeman was in a groove at the time he was hurt, hitting .328 in the first 16 games in June.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 5-5, 3.17 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 6-6, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood will make his first post-All Star Game start Tuesday against the Dodgers. He is coming off a poor start July 12 against Colorado, when he allowed seven runs in 5 2/3 innings. Wood won his first home game of the season at home July 4 against the Phillies. He beat the Dodgers on May 27, going seven innings and allowing one run while striking out six. He is 1-0 with a 1.08 in four career appearances, two starts, against Los Angeles.

--RHP Matt Wisler allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings with two strikeouts. He was staked to a 4-0 lead but gave it all up in the fifth inning, a rally capped by Adrian Gonzalez’s long home run. Wisler (4-1) made a mechanical adjustment and pitched a perfect sixth inning, which allowed him to hang around long enough for the win.

--RF Nick Markakis hit his first home run of the season Monday. His last homer came Sept. 25, 2014, when he played for the Orioles. The Monday home run, which went over the 400-foot sign in straightaway center field, broke an 0-for-10 streak.

--2B Jace Peterson, who doubled with the bases loaded in the fourth inning, is now 9-for-14 with 22 RBIs with three on base. That is the third-highest, single-season RBI total with the bases loaded since the franchise moved to Atlanta in 1966.

--LHP Andrew McKirahan was activated after completing his 80-game suspension for a violation of Major League Baseball’s PED policy. He started the eighth inning but was yanked after allowing singles to the only two batters he faced. McKirahan made seven rehab appearances in the minors, going 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA. He had eight strikeouts and four walks in 6 1/3 innings.

--RHP Ryan Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. In three games with the Braves, Kelly was 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA. He made two appearances since being recalled on July 17 and allowed two runs (one earned) in 1 2/3 innings.

--1B Freddie Freeman hit some balls before the game (off a tee and soft toss) and he will be re-evaluated Tuesday. He is expected to make a couple of rehab starts before returning to the Braves. Freeman has been on the disabled list since June 18 due to a right wrist contusion.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Jace has been great with the bases loaded all year. I wish he could hit with the bases loaded all the time.” -- RF Nick Markakis, on 2B Jace Peterson, whose two-run, bases-loaded double was a key hit Monday in the Braves’ 7-5 win over the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Class A Rome on July 16.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 26. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Mississippi on July 15, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Gwinnett on July 18.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, then two cortisone injections and had the wrist drained. Freeman resumed baseball activities on July 19. He did some light hitting July 20, and he could begin a rehab assignment as early as July 21. He might be able to return by the end of July.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 16.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Andrew McKirahan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez

OF Joey Terdoslavich