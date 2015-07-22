Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Nick Markakis not having a home run drew a lot of negative comment until he finally connected Monday.

Other than his power shortage, though, the veteran right fielder played well in his first season with the Atlanta Braves.

“I don’t care if he has no home runs, one home run or 30 home runs,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He always gives you great at-bats and comes up big. He gets on base and makes people work. He’s a great pure hitter for us.”

Markakis never had less than 10 home runs in his nine seasons with Baltimore, but that was playing home game at Camden Yards and prior to needing neck surgery last December after signing as a free agent with the Dodgers.

He had gone 356 at-bats since last Sept. 25 before connecting in the first inning against Brandon Beachy and sending a drive over the center-field fence at Turner Field.

Markakis followed that up by going 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in another victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday, raising his average to .292.

“I‘m just up there trying to get on base and take hits however they come, whether it’s singles, doubles, triples or home runs, I really don’t care,” said Markakis, who received a four-year, $44 million contract from the Braves. “I‘m just trying to get my hits and help win a ballgame.”

Markakis is living up to his defensive reputation as a former Gold Glove winner and has played in all except one of the Braves’ 94 games despite a late start to spring training.

“That’s the biggest thing, being out there,” he said. “You can’t contribute when you are on the bench. It’s tough to play every day. You look across baseball and you don’t see many guys do it, but I take a lot of pride in it and I know a lot of guys do. It’s one thing going out there to play every other day, but to be out there every day, facing whoever is out there, it’s a grind. It’s tough and I like the challenge.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-49

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 4-3, 3.04 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-4, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B/1B Chris Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Tuesday against the Dodgers. He has at least one hit in five of his last six starts, hitting .409 (9-for-22) during the stretch. John is on the trading block, but it won’t be easy for the Braves to find a team interested in taking on the nearly $20 million still owed him as part of a contract that stretches through 2017, with an option for 2018. “I want to be moved and they want to move me,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, something gets done.”

--LHP Alex Wood (7-6) gave up solo homers in the first and second innings, but steadied after that to pitch 6 2/3 innings in a victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday. He allowed three runs while giving up six hits. Wood walked four and struck out three. The victory was Wood’s second over the Dodgers this season, but just his second overall at Turner Field this year.

--RHP Julio Teheran will try for his first victory against the Dodgers in Wednesday’s series finale at Atlanta. He is 0-3 with a 6.86 ERA in three regular-season outings, including an 8-0 loss in Los Angeles on May 26. Teheran gave up 10 hits while not getting out of the fifth inning. He’s pitched much better at home than on the road this season, but was pulled after 4 2-3 against the Cubs in his last start.

--1B Freddie Freeman, out since June 17 with right wrist contusion, took full batting practice for the first time Tuesday and will head to Florida for a couple of days of workouts before beginning a minor league rehab. If all goes well, he hopes to rehab with Triple-A Gwinnett next Tuesday and Wednesday, then rejoin the Braves in Philadelphia the following day for a four-game series. Freeman was hitting .299 when he went on the disabled list and he still leads the Braves with 12 homers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had fun tonight. No matter what happens, no matter what I say before the game or after the game, as soon as the game starts I‘m the same person. I go out there trying to get a hit every single at-bat or help the team anyway I can when I‘m in the game.” -- Braves 3B/1B Chris Johnson, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in Tuesday’s win against the Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, then two cortisone injections and had the wrist drained. Freeman resumed baseball activities on July 19 and took full batting practice on July 21. He will begin report Florida on July 22 and start his minor league rehab soon afterwards. He is targeting July 30 as a possible return.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Class A Rome on July 16.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 16.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Andrew McKirahan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Juan Uribe

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kelly Johnson

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Eury Perez

OF Joey Terdoslavich