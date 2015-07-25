Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Atlanta infielder Kelly Johnson and third baseman Juan Uribe are the kind of sage veterans any clubhouse can use. They are good for morale, have been part of championship teams and can still hit.

While they knew they might be on the move this July, Friday’s trade of Johnson and Uribe to the New York Mets for pitching prospects John Gant and Rob Whalen still left the duo surprised.

“It’s my fourth time being traded,” Johnson said. “But I‘m more shocked that I was traded in the division, and this early. It’s tough because this is a good group of guys in the clubhouse. I’ll have to find a good routine (in New York) in some form.”

Uribe is on the move for the second time in less than two months. The Braves acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 27, then flipped him 57 days later after Uribe batted .287 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 150 at-bats, proving he could still produce as an everyday player.

Brandishing a large cigar as he talked to reporters through an interpreter after Atlanta’s 4-2 loss to St. Louis, Uribe said he didn’t expect to go to a division opponent.

“I have no control over it,” he said. “But it feels very good that I was traded to another team which is a contender.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-51

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-6, 2.33 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 10-4, 2.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Manny Banuelos had a rough outing Friday night, giving up three of his four runs with two outs and absorbing his second loss. Banuelos permitted six hits and three walks in five-plus innings, striking out three. Fastball command hurt Banuelos, particularly when he grooved a first-pitch heater right down the middle for Randal Grichuk to yank 421 feet to the last row of the lower deck in left field for a two-run homer in the second inning.

--RHP Shelby Miller will face his former team Saturday night in the second game of the weekend series. Miller hasn’t won in his last 12 starts, but it’s not exactly been his fault, judging from a 2.33 ERA for the season. The lack of support was evident again Sunday when he pitched decently against the Chicago Cubs but took a 4-1 loss.

--3B Juan Uribe was scratched from the lineup before Friday night’s game after he was traded to the New York Mets. Uribe hit .287 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 150 at-bats for Atlanta after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 27. The 36-year old Uribe is expected to add some much-needed punch to a bad Mets offense.

--INF Kelly Johnson is also on his way to the Mets. The 33-year-old Johnson is batting .287 in 34 games since being activated from the 15-day DL on June 10 after a right oblique strain. Like Uribe, Johnson, who’s hitting .275-9-34 for the year, figures to add a boost to the awful New York attack.

--1B Freddie Freeman (wrist) went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs on a rehab assignment Friday for the GCL Braves. Freeman has been on the DL since June 23, retroactive to June 18, and has missed the last 30 games. Before the injury, Freeman was playing at an All-Star level, batting .299-12-41 in 66 games with an OPS of .887.

--RHP John Gant is coming to Atlanta as part of the trade that sent 3B Juan Uribe and INF Kelly Johnson to the Mets. Gant is 6-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 17 starts split between Class A Port St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton. The 22-year-old Gant fanned 48 in 40 1/3 innings at Port St. Lucie with a miserly 1.79 ERA before New York kicked him up a level.

--RHP Rob Whalen joined Gant in the trade pulled off by the Braves on Friday night. Ranked the No. 18 prospect in the Mets’ system by mlb.com, Whalen is 4-5 with a 3.36 ERA in 15 outings (14 starts) at Port St. Lucie. In 83 innings, the 21-year-old Whalen has 34 walks and 61 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We lost two guys who are good guys in the clubhouse. They’re both widely respected around the league. But this is what we signed up for. There’s always the chance we have to make a trade.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez on the trade of Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, then two cortisone injections and had the wrist drained. Freeman resumed baseball activities July 19 and took full batting practice July 21. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Braves on July 24. He is targeting July 30 as a possible return date.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 16.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Andrew McKirahan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Eury Perez

OF Joey Terdoslavich